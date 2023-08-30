Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Drake
Photograph: Edmond Sadaka/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Is it Australia's turn for a Drake tour? Rumours say yes

When that hotline bling, that can only mean one thing – Drake may be coming to Australia?

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
Advertising

We’ve got good and bad news for you. The good news? It might just be God’s plan for Drake to play in Australia this year. The bad news? Well, aside from the fact that your wallet might be about to cop a beating from buying the Weeknd tickets, Drake hasn’t quite confirmed his journey Down Under just yet. Here’s what we do know... 

At the moment, Drake is on his ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour with 21 Savage. The official stops on the four-month-long tour only include American cities, and a few shows in the Certified Lover Boy's homeland, Canada. European and British fans are impatiently waiting for an international tour, but nothing has been announced yet.

In terms of Aussie news, rumours are swirling that Drake will be visiting us in November this year... Why? Concert events website All Events recently posted a listing for a Drake concert in Perth on November 28, and another one in Auckland on November 14. X (formerly Twitter) account @6LivesMusic thinks this points to the venues being booked. 

The lowdown on All Events is that anyone can register to be an ‘event host’ and post upcoming concerts. Concerts Nation Australia were the ones who posted the Drake events, but the question is: are they legit? They have a few other concerts listed that are actually running later this year, so here's hoping that they’re on to something with Drake. 

If Drake truly is embarking on a global tour, it would be the first one since Assassination Vacation in 2017, and the first visit to Australia since 2017 when he played the Boy Meets World show. 

Ticketek has made up a Drake waitlist page – hop on it and cross your fingers for updates.

Want more "What's On" news?

Pink has announced new Sydney show dates.

The Miss Saigon musical is on sale now. 

Check out this blockbuster Egyptian exhibition that's coming to Sydney.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.