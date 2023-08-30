When that hotline bling, that can only mean one thing – Drake may be coming to Australia?

We’ve got good and bad news for you. The good news? It might just be God’s plan for Drake to play in Australia this year. The bad news? Well, aside from the fact that your wallet might be about to cop a beating from buying the Weeknd tickets, Drake hasn’t quite confirmed his journey Down Under just yet. Here’s what we do know...

At the moment, Drake is on his ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour with 21 Savage. The official stops on the four-month-long tour only include American cities, and a few shows in the Certified Lover Boy's homeland, Canada. European and British fans are impatiently waiting for an international tour, but nothing has been announced yet.

In terms of Aussie news, rumours are swirling that Drake will be visiting us in November this year... Why? Concert events website All Events recently posted a listing for a Drake concert in Perth on November 28, and another one in Auckland on November 14. X (formerly Twitter) account @6LivesMusic thinks this points to the venues being booked.

🇦🇺🇳🇿 Rumours that Drake will be touring Australia in November/December (same time as Weeknd) with one show reportedly booked in Perth already: — 6LivesMusic (@6livesmusic_) August 29, 2023

The lowdown on All Events is that anyone can register to be an ‘event host’ and post upcoming concerts. Concerts Nation Australia were the ones who posted the Drake events, but the question is: are they legit? They have a few other concerts listed that are actually running later this year, so here's hoping that they’re on to something with Drake.

If Drake truly is embarking on a global tour, it would be the first one since Assassination Vacation in 2017, and the first visit to Australia since 2017 when he played the Boy Meets World show.

Ticketek has made up a Drake waitlist page – hop on it and cross your fingers for updates.

