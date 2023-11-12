Sydney
Taylor Swift Themed Brunch Experience

  • Things to do
  • Double Bay Cross St, Double Bay
Taylor Swift in concert
Photograph: Creative Commons
Time Out says

Didn't get tickets? Do brunch instead

We speculated, we saw, she confirmed – Taylor Swift is coming to Sydney, and if the rest of the world’s recent experience is anything to go by, getting tickets to one of her shows is already shaping up to be a full-on bloodbath. With T-Swiz putting on a three shows in Sydney, there will be ample tickets going around (with pre-sale open now for Frontier members – and the public getting a general release on June 30 (at 10am Australian Eastern Standard Time to be exact). However, there’s still a sad, and fairly large possibility that a lot of hopeful Swifties may have to miss out.  

For all of the poor, unfortunate souls who don’t get in on the action, there may be a consolation prize for you. Enter: the Taylor Swift Themed Experience. Spoiler: It's brunch. 

This very un-official Taylor Swift themed moment will go down over two days at 4 Cross Street, Double Bay on November 11 and November 12 this year, and is promising to be quite the Swiftie extravaganza. You’ll get to snaffle down a bunch of brunchy foods that are allegedly going to be themed after Taylor’s ‘Enchanted’ album, all while the songstress’ classic hits play on high volume. 

On top of the brunch, the songs and you getting a free drink on arrival, there will be trivia, lip-sync battles, and prizes for the best dressed – so we reckon get sparkly and sequined in the most Taylor-like way possible. 

Tickets will set you back $55 a pop, and (unlike Taylor’s actual concert) if you're general public, you can absolutely book yourself in right now.

Who needs the Accor Stadium

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
explorehidden.com/event/details/the-taylor-swift-themed-experience-sydney-1552771
Address:
Double Bay Cross St
2/74 Cross St Double Bay
Sydney
2028
Price:
$55
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

