The property market is pretty red hot right now. If you’re lucky enough to be playing in real estate, keep these 20 NSW suburbs on your radar – Sydney was home to 12 of the nation’s 'Hot 100 suburbs to watch in 2024’, as deemed by Australia’s leading property experts at realestate.com. Joining the highly desired suburbs of Mosman, Elizabeth Bay and Northbridge, were unexpected entries like Edmondson Park, Berowra and Raby (yeah, we had to look this one up too).

Buyers agents, researchers, investors, agency leads and academics nominated suburbs across every state that they identified as having the best economic and local growth prospects in 2024 and beyond. These were based on several factors, including affordability, location, population growth, family appeal, amenities, investment prospects and infrastructure.

NSW suburbs made up one-fifth of the Hot 100, comprising a mixed bag of trendy inner-city hubs, growing outer-suburban areas and regional hot spots. Five Sydney suburbs made the list for a second year in a row, including Alexandria, Glenmore Park and Kingsford, plus Mayfield and New Lambton in Newcastle.

While the median house price in swish suburbs like Mosman and Northbridge could peaks at $5,000,000, you can still live in hot property in regional areas like Armidale, Dubbo and Maitland, where the median prices sit between $501,000 and $555,000.

Of course, Sydneysiders can’t get enough of the beach, with the underrated coastline suburb of Dee Why tipped to experience the highest ten-year price growth for a house in Sydney at 150 per cent. This is closely followed by Avalon Beach at a forecasted 149 per cent. Central Coast suburbs of Ettalong Beach and Kincumber also made the top four suburbs for the highest price growth across NSW.

Here are the hottest 20 NSW suburbs to watch in 2024:

Alexandria

Armidale

Avalon Beach

Berowra

Burwood

Dee Why

Dubbo

Edmondson Park

Elizabeth Bay

Ettalong Beach

Glenmore Park

Hamilton

Kincumber

Kingsford

Maitland

Mayfield

Mosman

New Lambton

Northbridge

Raby

You can read the full list of Hot 100 Suburbs here.

