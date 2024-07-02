In ground-breaking news for every millennial British expat currently living in the Harbour City (plus a swathe of Sydney-based Busted fans), the people who brought us 'Year 3000' and 'Crashed the Wedding' are coming to Australia for the first time ever. More than two decades after releasing their debut single 'What I Go To School For', the British boyband (if we can still call them that) is heading Down Under – they’ll be performing one very special show in Sydney on Sunday, November 3.

Their upcoming tour will see the three-piece pop-rockers perform on Aussie soil for the very first time. Here’s how to catch them live in Sydney before the line “not much has changed but they live underwater” becomes too uncomfortably accurate.

When are Busted on tour in Sydney?

After shows in Melbourne (Wednesday, October 3) and Brisbane (Friday, November 1), Busted will be performing their final Aussie show (for this tour at least) on Sunday, November 3 2024.

Where are Busted playing in Sydney?

In true boyband form, they’ll be taking over a university venue: bringing their melodic angsty anthems to the Roundhouse – UNSW’s 2,000-person live music venue. That means only 2,000 lucky Sydneysiders will be able to attend the show – I don’t know about you, but that’s what I go to school for (couldn’t resist).

When do Busted Sydney tickets go on sale?

General release tickets for Busted’s Sydney show go on sale at 11am on Tuesday, July 9. Keen to get in early? The first round of pre-sale tickets will go live from 9am on Thursday, July 4 via TEG. An additional pre-sale will go live via Ticketek and the Roundhouse website at 9am on Friday, July 5.

Who is the support act for Busted’s Australian shows?

Busted will be joined on stage at the Roundhouse by Melbourne-born indie rockers Between You & Me, who will open for Busted at all three of their Australian shows.



