The multi-platinum electronic duo is returning to Australia with the phenomenal Ask That God tour

Quick, somebody pinch me, I must be walking on a dream? The multi-platinum, visionary Australian electronic duo Empire of the Sun is back – and they’re not only dropping their first album in eight years, loaded with other-worldly bops, but they’re also heading back Down Under for a national tour in their homeland.

One of Australia’s most successful musical exports, the visionary act comprising Emperor Steele (Luke Steele of The Sleepy Jackson) and Lord Littlemore (Nick Littlemore of Pnau) has transcended boundaries since their seminal debut album, Walking On A Dream, blending alternative electronica with mesmerising visuals. Their chart success extends far beyond their native Australia, with their albums achieving multi-platinum certifications across the globe. Their fourth studio album, Ask That God, is dropping on Friday, July 26. The new album features the propulsive first single ‘Changes’ and the hypnotic disco laced groove of the addictive second single ‘Music On The Radio’.

With more than 5.5 million albums sold globally and a staggering 7.6 billion streams, Empire of the Sun's impact on the music industry is undeniable, solidifying their status as icons of the electronic music genre. Their spectacular live shows have a reputation for taking things to the next level, and our bodies are ready for these guys to make us feel ‘Alive’ again.

“Australia we're coming home,” says Luke Steele, one half of the duo. “Empire cannot wait to see you all. Get ready, this is gonna be a wild ride as we embark on a journey unlike any other Empire has been on. New record, new show, new era, let's go!”

We’re rounding up everything you need to know below.

Has Empire of the Sun announced an Australian tour?

Frontier Touring has announced that the astral wizards of electro-pop themselves, Empire of the Sun, are bringing the Ask That God Tour to Australia in October and November, 2024. The tour is heading to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

What is Empire of the Sun’s new tour like?

We’re told that the Ask That God Tour is a kaleidoscopic, holistic live show that melds music, visual art and dance. You can always expect an Empire show to be a dizzying array of glitzy costumes and celestial visuals. In addition to songs from the new album, you can also expect to hear the duo’s anthemic smash hits, including ‘Walking On A Dream’, ‘Alive’, ‘We Are The People’, ‘High And Low’, ‘Half Mast’ and ‘Standing On The Shore’.

When is Empire of the Sun coming to Sydney, Australia?

Empire of the Sun is bringing the Ask That God Tour to Sydney’s legendary Hordern Pavilion on Thursday, October 24, 2024. This all-ages show is the only Sydney date that has been announced.

When do Empire of the Sun tickets go on sale for Sydney?

Tickets for Empire of the Sun’s Sydney show at the Hordern Pavilion go on sale at 1pm on Thursday, May 30, 2024 via ticketek.com.au.

How much are tickets for Empire of the Sun's Ask That God Australia tour?

General Admission standing tickets are $129.90, and Early Entry - General Admission standing tickets are $159.90. Additional transaction fees and credit/debit card processing fees may apply. Purchases are limited to four tickets per person for Presale, and eight tickets per person for General Release sales.

Will there be presale tickets for Empire of the Sun’s Australian tour?

The Frontier Member presale kicks off Tuesday, May 28, at 12pm/noon AEST over at frontiertouring.com/empireofthesun. This presale runs for 24 hours (or until allocation is exhausted).

Where/when else is Empire of the Sun playing on their Australian tour?

After kicking off with the Sydney show on October 24, Empire of the Sun is heading to the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on October 26; Brisbane’s River Stage on October 29; and Red Hill Auditorium in Perth November 1, 2024.

