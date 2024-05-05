Time Out says

Lights up! Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ground-breaking debut musical In the Heights is set to spice things up at the Sydney Opera House this winter, with a strictly limited six-week season playing from July 20. This Broadway smash-hit tells the story of three generations living in the vibrant Washington Heights community, layering Latin American rhythms with the energy of the borough – an energising melting-pot of salsa, soul, hip-hop, street-dance, rap, and merengue styles.

While you’re gearing up for global sensation Hamilton’s exclusive return Sydney season to blow us all away, you can go back to where it all began with this multiple Tony Award-winning musical masterpiece from the masterminds behind Hamilton.

“This production and this story reminds me of why I ever entered into the world of theatre. It's special,” says Director Luke Joslin (he/him) when speaking to Time Out Sydney. “For me, there isn't another show in my experience that moves and elevates people the way this show does. At its core it’s an overtly humanistic story that transcends continents, cultures and generations. It's the tonic that we need right now – a reminder that community and family and that sense of what is home being the only thing that truly matters in this life.”

The musical unfolds over three days as summer temperatures soar in the Manhattan barrio. We meet our narrator Usnavi (Ryan Gonzalez, they/them – Moulin Rouge!, Jersey Boys, Zombie! The Musical) as he balances commitment to his struggling bodega with dreams of returning home to the Dominican Republic. His unwavering crush on Vanessa (Olivia Vásquez, she/her – Moulin Rouge!, West Side Story) further complicates things as she yearns to pursue a life of her own downtown. As the residents, including the loveable Piragua Guy (Richard Valdez, he/him – All Together Now - The 100), grapple with change of their own, tension and excitement builds as a winning lottery ticket is discovered in the neighbourhood.

Photograph: Supplied/SOH | Sydney creative team: Luke Joslin, Clary Riven, Amy Campbell + Tash Marconi.

“In the Heights is such a special piece. As a Latinx creator, this show has always been close to my heart, and a dream show to work on,” says Associate Director Clary Riven (she/her – Resident Director, & Juliet). “I had recently immigrated from Venezuela when In the Heights was on Broadway. I remember feeling so represented by the piece, whilst falling in love with the music and story. This show has the perfect level of joy, heart and Latin energy. It is an honour to have the opportunity to share our story with an unreal group of people.”

The Opera House brings this heart-warming story of love and belonging to the Sydney stage with care, in association with Joshua Robson Productions and a passionate team of creative talent also including Casting Director Rhys Velasquez (they/she), Cultural Consultant Will Centurion (he/him), Music Director Victoria Falconer (she/her), and Choreographer Amy Campbell (she/her).

"It's a dream creative team to be working with, and an opportunity to bring such vibrant and iconic show to the stage doesn’t come along very often," says Campbell. "Lin-Manuel Miranda has written the most brilliant score and it will have the Sydney Opera House audiences out of their seats. This cast is bringing this award-winning choreography and energy to the stage each and every show, and I guarantee you’ll be awed by their moves!"

For Associate Choreographer Tash Marconi (she/her), it's a full circle moment. At 18-years-old, In The Heights was the first Broadway show she had ever seen, and it was also the first time Marconi saw a show representing Latinx culture and street dance styles on a stage. She tol Time Out: "I remember thinking 'I can see myself up there' and ever since it has been a dream of mine. To see it at home, at the iconic Opera House, where my Abuelita and Abuelo can come watch me dance will just be a dream come true."

Marconi is a proud Uruguayan born in Sydney, and she has spent over a decade performing across Australia and LA with some of the world’s most renowned artists including the likes of Taylor Swift, Tom Hanks, Kylie Minogue and Paula Abdul.

"Though I may not be Puerto Rican and have not lived the American experience, I did grow up as a first generation Latina here in Australia, and I saw the immense struggles and sacrifice my parents made to bring me up here as immigrants from South America. Their dream was always for me to go to university, and when I turned down a full scholarship because I wanted to dance it was incredibly tough for them to understand at first.

My first language was Spanish, dinners were always at Abuela’s, I heard bedtime stories about "suenitos" through my childhood. This show feels so special and rooted in so much love, connections, big dreams, and also struggle. It brings the human experience into theatre in such a beautiful way, and I am honoured to be a part of it."

This production might sound familar to some of Sydney's more discerning musical theatre followers, and that's because an earlier version did come to the Opera House in 2019, following it's debut at the boutique 110-seat Hayes Theatre in 2018. With Ryan Gonzalez and Olivia Vásquez reprising their rave-worthy performances and a fresh injection of talent in the creative team, we are raring to dance with this vibrant show in 2024.

In the Heights plays at the Sydney Opera House from July 20 - August 25, 2024. Pre-sales begin on Tuesday, May 7, all tickets available from Friday, May 10. Find out more and secure tickets over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: