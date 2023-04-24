How to score $35 tickets to ‘Tina - The Tina Turner Musical’ in Sydney

This digital ticket lottery is flinging cheap tix to the hit musical about the Queen of Rock’n’Roll

The Australian premiere of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is making its highly anticipated debut in Sydney this May. There are plenty of reasons to get excited about this multi award-winning smash-hit musical. A 12-time Grammy winner, Turner’s Australian connections run deep (and not least for her iconic role in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, or the nation’s enduring enthusiasm for a good dance off to ‘Nutbush City Limits’). This brand new production also stars rising star Ruva Ngwenya in the coveted title role, and Tim Omaji (yes, Timomatic) as Ike Turner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Time Out Sydney (@timeoutsydney) If you’re a fan of the Queen of Rock’n’Roll and a good show, we bet you’re getting excited. So what’s love got to do with it? While there ain’t no river deep enough or mountain high enough to calm our excitement for a great musical, the current cossy livs (cost of living) might be putting a dampener on any plans to see every blockbuster show in town.

Luckily, TodayTix is coming through with the goods – giving you a chance to see Tina for the low price of $35. We know, that’s simply the best! The TodayTix digital lottery for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is now open, and closes on Thursday, April 27 at 1pm AEST. Winning entrants will have the chance to purchase up to two tickets at the exclusive price of $35. The lottery will continue to run each week, opening every Friday, with the winners drawn the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

How to enter the Tina Turner musical ticket lottery:

Download the official TodayTix app in the App Store or Google Play Store

Enter the digital lottery for a chance to purchase up to two tickets to Tina - The Tina Turner Musical at the exclusive price of $35

The Lottery opens every Friday at 12.01am and closes the following Thursday at 1pm

Participants who share across socials gain an additional entry to the lottery

Winners will be informed each Thursday for that week’s upcoming performances, with a limited number of tickets available per show

Winners will be notified via email, SMS and push notification, and will have one hour to claim and pay for their tickets through the TodayTix app before the tickets are offered up to another entrant

For more info on the TodayTix $35 digital lottery, visit todaytix.com.

We don’t need another hero, we just need to get our hands on tickets to this show! Tina - The Tina Turner Musical opens in Sydney on May 4, 2023. If you don’t wanna take your chances, you can tease your hair and buy full price tickets over here on Ticketek.

