River deep, mountain high – this is a comeback story like no other. Grammy Award-winning musical artist Tina Turner is a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race to become the global Queen of Rock n’ Roll. And finally, the musical inspired by her life story is coming to Australia in 2023, as Turner shares a special connection with the sunburnt country.

Presented in association with Tina Turner herself, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. It has since had three European tours and a Broadway production in November 2019, which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammys and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. When she was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in October 2021, Tina Turner became one of only three women in the institution’s history to be inducted twice (she was initially inducted in 1991, alongside Ike Turner).

Turner said in a statement: “I am so excited to be announcing that Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will be opening in Sydney next year. Australia has always shared abundant love with me, going back to my early concerts in the late ’70s through the uplifting partnership with the National Rugby League. It is very special for me that we will be reunited. The joy, passion and message of resilience in my musical is so important now as ever. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for welcoming me with open arms once again.”

Turner’s Australian connections run deep. Upon its original release in 1973, her semi-autobiographical hit ‘Nutbush City Limits’ spent an entire year in the top 100 of Australia’s single chart (and the Nutbush dance remains a staple at numerous Aussie weddings and social gatherings). Tina’s star turn in the Australian film Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome (1985) – as Aunty Entity, the villain with the platinum-blonde mullet and chain-mail dress – was memorable for all the right reasons and spawned yet another chart-topping single,‘We Don’t Need Another Hero’, which appeared in the cult film.

The Australian tour of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is produced by TEG Dainty in special collaboration with Stage Entertainment, Tali Pelman and Tina Turner. Written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, the musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast, set and costume designs by Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet, sound by Tony Award nominee Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp and wigs, hair and makeup design by Drama Desk Award winner Campbell Young Associates.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical is coming to Theatre Royal Sydney in May 2023. Join the waitlist for tickets here.