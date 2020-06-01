Icebergs Dining Room is now taking bookings for its special reopening celebrations

As more and more Sydney restaurants gradually reinstate regular in-house dining, Icebergs Dining Room and Bar is taking a slightly different approach. The dining room with a view is set to reopen on August 1 – later than many others due to major road work taking place outside the restaurant – and is offering a retrospective set menu to commemorate its first week back.

The prix fixe will revive some of the restaurant’s greatest hits, including beef tartare mixed at the table; blue swimmer crab risotto made with Japanese koshikikari rice; and the signature salt-crusted, boneless rib-eye with porcini mustard. Optional luxe add-ons include oysters with Meyer lemon granita, caviar with Pepe Saya crème fraiche, lobster spaghetti and shaved truffle. Icebergs isn’t just back, it seems; it’s in the mood to celebrate.

The six-course menu costs $240 per person and includes a welcome drink, petit fours and a gift to take home. The reopening special is available for lunch and dinner over August 1-8, and bookings are available now.

