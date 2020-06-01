This Surry Hills restaurant is dishing out all-you-can-eat raclette

Our basest instincts are piqued at the idea of anything slapped with an "all-you-can-eat" label. When that something is cheese-based, all bets are off.



Surry Hills southern French style restaurant, Loluk Bistro has opened its doors again to diners at its Bourke Street shopfront – but that's not all. Every Tuesday and Wednesday from tomorrow, June 2, it's dishing out raclette – giant wheels of cheese which are melted over a flame until the cheese begins to ooze off its wheel – generously drizzled over vegetables, potatoes, salad and plates piled with charcuterie including bresaola, saucisson, coppa, ham and prosciutto. You can keep ordering more of the base items, like the vegetables and potatoes, for as long as you want until closing time. More plates of charcuterie are yours too, but you'll have to fork out an extra $8 for the meaty extras. Best bit? A dessert of scrumptious, custard-filled profiteroles is thrown in too, all for a cool $49.

Sit in the open, street-facing dining room and soak up the cheese against the whitewashed walls – the lively atmosphere and Provençal stylings are a gentle, breezy reminder of the French seaside. Make reservations online.

