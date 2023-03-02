Time Out says

Opera Australia has confirmed that Cameron Mackintosh’s award-winning new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Miss Saigon is set to open at the Sydney Opera House in August 2023.

Inspired by the 1904 opera Madama Butterfly – which Opera Australia is bringing back to Handa Opera on the Harbour this March – Miss Saigon has become one of the most successful musicals in history since its premiere in London in 1989. The original Broadway production of Miss Saigon opened in 1991 and went on to play for nearly ten years.

Casting for the 42 roles is currently underway and a full cast announcement is expected in April. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, March 20, and those interested can sign up to the waitlist for priority booking at opera.org.au.

Cameron Mackintosh has expressed excitement over the local performers he has seen during auditions and believes the new Australian cast will showcase the depth of Asian-Australian talent in this country. Miss Saigon tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim, who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they're torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son.

The new production of Miss Saigon is a stunning spectacle, with the cast of 42 performing the soaring score, including Broadway hits like ‘The Heat is On in Saigon,’ ‘The Movie in My Mind,’ ‘Last Night of the World’ and ‘American Dream.’

