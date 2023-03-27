If there’s one thing for sure about the workings of today, it’s that when one screenshot about Taylor Swift gets leaked, pretty much everyone knows. And this time, for all Aussie swifties, this one viral social media storm looks like it **could** have a pretty sweet ending.

The internet is currently abuzz with news that Taylor Swift could, indeed, be coming to Australia and New Zealand as part of her Eras world tour. This is yet to be officially confirmed, but according to celebrity gossip site Deuxmoi’s latest suggestive tweet, fans are all feeling pretty positive about the high possibility of the pop princess making an Aussie appearance.

Conveniently, the leaked screenshot is anonymous, meaning that we should probably exercise a healthy degree of caution when it comes to trusting it as a complete fact, but people seem to believe that these pop-culture demigods have come through in the past when it comes to predicting things like this.

But that's not all. This rumour has been compounded with another leaked screenshot. This time, the folks over at the Shameless Podcast posted an anonymous comment from someone on their Instagram stories on Saturday that read; “Hush hush I work at the MCG and dates have been booked in for Taylor…” As seen in the Daily Mail, cookery queen Chrissie Swan reposted the image, adding more fuel to the glittery fire.

This second piece of evidence is backed up with a third. Much like when everyone was wondering if Beyoncé, herself, would be coming Down Under due to Ticketek releasing a legit-looking ticket waitlist called ‘Beyoncé in Australia’, Taylor Swift has now got herself one too. This fact is making everyone ask if the authorities know something that we don't. The answer? Very possibly.

Very curious, indeed. We don’t know for sure, but if the rumour mill rings true, it looks like all of us in the Southern Hemisphere can expect a show from T-Swizzle later this year.

Until then, cross your fingers and shine up those sequins.