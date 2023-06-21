In what is arguably some of the saddest news in Australia today, Allens has officially announced that they will be discontinuing Fantales forever, and honestly, how did we end up in a place like this?

After being in production Down Under for a hefty 93 years, the iconic teeth-testing chocolate-caramel lolly will be, in Allen’s words, “deleted” from our shelves from July 2023. We know, it’s too soon.

It is heart wrenching to say the least, but after these Starbursts got discontinued, it’s clear that anything goes in the cruel march of progress.

Allens released a statement on their Facebook acknowledging how nostalgic Fantales are for so many Australians, with these little chewy blocks of extremely, extremely sweet confectionery having long been an edible component of so many road trips, movie sessions and general jolliness for people Down Under for almost 100 years. The experience of unwrapping those tiny little trivia sheets doesn’t get (that) old, despite the answers almost 9 times out of 10 being a) Hugh Jackman, b) Kylie Minogue or c) Nicole Kidman. Variety is the spice of life.

Allens and manufacturer Nestlé have said that they are ditching the ‘tales due to a lack of sales and the fact that the equipment used to make them is starting to malfunction, which makes sense – but just because it makes sense, it doesn’t mean it doesn’t hurt. They have reiterated that they will continue producing classics like Red Frogs, Snakes, Party Mix, and Minties (why Minties get to stay is beyond me). But for all Fantales fans, we have until the end of July to stock up on as many packets as our vehicles, hands and loved ones can carry.

At the end of the day, the chocolate may be a little tasteless, the caramel too sweet, and the wrappers annoying to recycle – but struth, they’re a bloody national treasure.

This all being said – don’t despair too much Australia. Together, we can get through anything.