Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A photo of Sydney Harbour
Photograph: Ben Mack

It's official: Sydney just recorded its driest start to winter in 85 years

There is so much snow right now

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Advertising

It’s official: Sydney has just recorded its driest start to winter in 85 years. Over at Observatory Hill (where Sydney city’s weather gets recorded), only 22mm of rain has been recorded falling since winter started almost two months ago. This is a stark contrast to the intensity of last year’s rainfall, with it quite literally being the wettest year ever recorded in Sydney’s history. Now, the pendulum has swung right back, with this year’s rainfall coming in way below the usual winter average of 310mm per year. This makes this year’s winter beginning the driest since 1938.

Why is it so dry? According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the large amount of westerly winds (read: dry, hot) that’ve hit Sydney are the reason for a lack of rain along the coast. Southerly winds are known for bringing us rain from the wintery wilds of the Tasman, but only four southerlies have been recorded in June this year. 

People enjoying a day of skiing and snowboarding at Blue Cow ski resort in Perisher.
Photograph: Kristen Greaves/Destination NSW

What does this mean for snow conditions in NSW? 

The dry start to winter is good news for all snow fans. With the winds all coming from the north and west and sunshine blazing in Sydney, the perfect conditions are on right now for alpine snow in NSW – with natural snow currently rising to over one metre on the highest points of NSW’s ski slopes, and Falls Creek recorded a hefty depth of 90cm this week.

In science speak, this is all due to the ‘Southern Annular Mode’ or SAM. The SAM is a climate driver that measures the westerly winds that roll around Antarctica. The SAM is currently in a negative phase, which means that a lot of westerly winds are coming in hot across much of southern Australia, exacerbating snowfall. 

Although there’s lots of snow on the ground right now, it doesn’t look like we’re in for consistent falls of the same magnitude throughout the rest of winter, with no major snow predicted to be coming along in the next week.

Note: Even though it might feel a bit confusing, whenever it rains in Sydney in winter, snow ain’t good – but when it’s sunny, it’s a sign to get into your cold weather gear and hit the road. 

Good news for city slickers, good news for skiers and snowboarders – possibly not great news for our farmers.

Now, we just have to wait to see what's next. 

RECOMMENDED: 

Virgin Australia's $110 million new Economy cabins have been revealed and they look luxe

A huge new green park will transform this empty concrete slab at Barangaroo

This mystery marsupial is back in Sydney for the first time in 100 years

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.