In breaking weather news, it looks like this winter in Sydneytown (and across the whole country) is going to be warm, dry and pretty damn fine.

In what is arguably the dream combo, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast that we can expect temperate days, clear skies and overnight cold snaps this chilly season, with it looking to be a far drier winter than average.

We still don’t have confirmation that La Niña’s angry brother, El Niño, will be making an appearance this year, but meteorologists are saying that we have a 50 per cent chance of it being a radically hotter and drier year than the ones we’ve just left behind – not that that would be that challenging.

We can thank a ‘positive’ Indian dipole on the western side of Australia for a more liveable winter than usual. This weather pattern stops cold fronts and moisture from forming. The results? Clear skies, which in winter leads to cold nights with the occasional frost.

Right now, we're still on El Niño watch, but until we find out for sure, you’ll find us getting out and about in Sydney in the winter sunshine, and then snuggling down at night.

Winter, you’re doing it right.