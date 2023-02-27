In February, a bright green, two-tailed comet blazed through our skies; if you missed it, we're sorry to say you probably won't ever see it again (unless scientists perfect cryogenics) as it only comes around every 50,000 years. But don't be too sad: we come bearing news of another fascinating astronomical occurrence. From February 20 to March 10, Jupiter and Venus will appear close together in the sky in a phenomenon known as planetary conjunction.

What exactly is a planetary conjunction? Well, it's a term for when two planets appear to meet in the same part of the sky. Jupiter and Venus are known as the brightest planets in our sky, and they've been slowly inching towards each other. For Australians, they are expected to appear closest together on Thursday, March 2. Afterwards, they'll begin to go their separate ways again.