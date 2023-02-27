Sydney
A night sky showing Jupiter and Venus aligning.
Photograph: Shutterstock

Jupiter and Venus will overlap above Sydney this week and you'll be able to see it

The two brightest planets in our solar system are set to converge

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
In February, a bright green, two-tailed comet blazed through our skies; if you missed it, we're sorry to say you probably won't ever see it again (unless scientists perfect cryogenics) as it only comes around every 50,000 years. But don't be too sad: we come bearing news of another fascinating astronomical occurrence. From February 20 to March 10, Jupiter and Venus will appear close together in the sky in a phenomenon known as planetary conjunction.

What exactly is a planetary conjunction? Well, it's a term for when two planets appear to meet in the same part of the sky. Jupiter and Venus are known as the brightest planets in our sky, and they've been slowly inching towards each other. For Australians, they are expected to appear closest together on Thursday, March 2. Afterwards, they'll begin to go their separate ways again. 

Want to stargaze somewhere that's a bit different to the big smoke? Why not head to one of Sydney's best camping spots this weekend. 

