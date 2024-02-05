JUST IN: NSW chef is the first Australian to be awarded three Michelin stars at his own restaurant

Newcastle-born Brett Graham is the first Aussie chef to win three prestigious stars for his restaurant, The Ledbury in the UK

In breaking news, Newcastle born-chef Brett Graham has been awarded three Michelin stars for his restaurant The Ledbury in Notting Hill, UK. And while fellow Australian chef Matt Abé leads the kitchen of the three-Michelin-starred Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, Graham is the first-ever Australian to win the prestigious three stars for a venue he owns, making this a historic moment in the culinary world.

Growing up by the beach in Newcastle, Graham started cooking at age 15 at a local seafood restaurant. From there he moved to Sydney, refining his skills at Banc restaurant, where he won the Josephine Pignolet Young Chef of the Year Award. Then, Graham relocated to London, where he was mentored by Phil Howard at The Square in London. At age 25, he opened The Ledbury in 2005, serving modern yet refined English fare, which won him his first Michelin star in 2006, and subsequent two Michelin stars in 2010. Now, The Ledbury has been awarded the prestigious three stars, regarded as the highest accolade in the food world.

Passionate about giving back to his community and mentoring up-and-coming chefs, Graham is heavily involved with the The Hunter Culinary Association, a not-for-profit association which supports the region's chefs and restaurants. Each year one chef in the region is awarded the Brett Graham Scholarship, which involves a trip to London to work and learn with Graham himself.

Time Out heard Brett Graham speak at the Hunter Valley Food Fight in 2023 and was moved by his warmth, down-to-earth nature, and generosity of time. A massive congratulations – it couldn't have happened to a nicer and more talented chef.

