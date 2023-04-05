Thanks to our vast coastline Australia is a travel destination for seafood fans. Here’s where to get the best from the big blue in Sydney

Located on a sparkling harbour and fringed by idyllic beaches, Sydney is a true seafood city, which makes sense. We love our fish and chips, we've got one of the biggest seafood markets in the country and everyone is going nuts for poke.

So where are the best restaurants for eating the ocean's gifts? Whether you want to dig into a fish pie at the Rover, get around a whole mud crab at Mr Wong or try fish offal at Saint Peter, these are the best seafood restaurants in Sydney.