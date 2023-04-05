Sydney
Timeout

Beach chairs and seafood by the water
Photography: Supplied/St Siandra

Where to eat seafood in Sydney

Thanks to our vast coastline Australia is a travel destination for seafood fans. Here’s where to get the best from the big blue in Sydney

Avril Treasure
Written by
Emily Lloyd-Tait
&
Avril Treasure
Located on a sparkling harbour and fringed by idyllic beaches, Sydney is a true seafood city, which makes sense. We love our fish and chips, we've got one of the biggest seafood markets in the country and everyone is going nuts for poke.

So where are the best restaurants for eating the ocean's gifts? Whether you want to dig into a fish pie at the Rover, get around a whole mud crab at Mr Wong or try fish offal at Saint Peter, these are the best seafood restaurants in Sydney. 

Want more? Check out our guide to the best Sydney restaurants.

Sydney's best seafood restaurants

Queen Chow Manly
Photograph: Supplied/Nikki To

1. Queen Chow Manly

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Manly
  • price 2 of 4

On a sunny day, there are few nicer places to be than Queen Chow Manly, located right by the turquoise water at Manly Wharf. From plump prawn dumplings to steamed market fish with white soy, ginger and shallots, and kingfish sashimi with black bean, chilli and white soy, Merivale's high-end Cantonese restaurant slings an array of fresh, premium and tasty seafood. Dig in.

St Siandra
Photography: Supplied/St Siandra

2. St Siandra

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • Mosman

Restaurant and bar St Siandra brings year-round summer vibes to Mosman. So much so that the Mediterranean-inspired venue is situated on a white-sand private beach (yes, really), overlooking the turquoise waters of the Spit. Spend the afternoon watching yachts glide by with spritzes on tap, and eating seafood prepared by head chef Sam McCallum (formerly of two-hatted Nomad). How's that for la bella vita?

 

The Rover restaurant
Credit: Dominic Loneragan

3. The Rover restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Surry Hills

Creatures of the sea are the stars of the show at the Rover, and oyster lovers, you’re in for a treat. Each week a rotation of the finest molluscs found on the east coast will be on offer, including Clair de Lune oysters from Batemans Bay and Sydney rock oysters from Merimbula. We say order a dozen and gobble them up. You'll also find a daily haul of crustaceans displayed on the bar. Things like whole scampi, yabbies and jumbo prawns. Once ordered, the seafood will be gently poached and served cold alongside your choice of sauce: wakame mayo, Marie Rose or hot butter. Choose one or all three and double dip your way into seafood heaven.

Petermen
Photograph: Josh Niland

4. Petermen

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • St Leonards

Located on Sydney’s north shore in St Leonards, Josh and Julie Niland's latest restaurant is called Petermen – a nod to the 1400s, when fishermen were known as Petermen, in the tradition of their patron, Saint Peter. Championing Australian vegetables and seafood – Niland knows his fishers by name, and only works with farmers who uphold sustainable practices – Petermen is the fifth string to the power couple's bow. Come for Flinders Island scallops with Tasmanian horseradish; Manjimup marron and curry butter; and line-caught coral trout with chimichurri. There’s also an epic Mooloolaba yellowfin tuna chateaubriand for four. 

Sala
Photography: Supplied/Sala

5. Sala

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Darling Harbour

Found in the historic Flying Fish site at the end of Jones Bay Wharf, Sala is a modern Italian restaurant with a seafood-focused menu that celebrates its coastal pozzie. Lap up stellar views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and harbour alongside sophisticated Italian fare. The restaurant is divided into several sections, so diners can enjoy different types of experiences based on the occasion: the terrace for a casual drink, the main dining room for formal dinners, and a crudo bar overlooking an open kitchen for a little theatre. Whenever you choose to sit, it’ll be a catch.

Cirrus
Photograph: Anna Kucera

6. Cirrus

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Barangaroo

Some of the city's top cooking talent is in the kitchen here at Barangaroo, and unlike the other restaurants in the Bentley Group stable, they're focusng all their attention on seafood. But forget a lemon wedge, here your prawns will come with smoked curd and ginger; your scallops woth pomelo and parsley; and your trout with XO, cucumber and sour cream.

Ormeggio at the Spit
Photograph: Supplied/Ormeggio

7. Ormeggio at the Spit

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Mosman
  • price 2 of 4

Ormeggio at the Spit is now a seafood restaurant. The new direction is inspired by Pavoni’s affection for the culinary style of the Southern Italian region of Puglia (the heel of the boot). It’s all about seafood, cheese and vegetables, with crudos made from wild-caught fish.

Mr Wong
Photograph: Daniel Boud

8. Mr Wong

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Sydney

Dim sum doesn't get much better than this luxe Cantonese dining room. Come for lunch and enjoy your seafood in beautiful, two-bite parcels, like scallop and prawn shumai, crystal prawn and snow pea, king prawn and bamboo shoot, and lobster and scallop.

Gaku Robata Grill
Photograph: Anna Kucera

9. Gaku Robata Grill

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Darlinghurst
  • price 2 of 4

Like many of Tokyo's beloved dinner spots, Gaku is tiny, and a little chaotic, with smoke form the robata grill mixed in amongst cheery greetings and people crammed in for their beautiful hand rolls, sashimi and grilled snacks.

Mimi's
Photograph: Daniel Boud

10. Mimi's

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Coogee
  • price 3 of 4

Mimi’s takes up the majority of the second floor in the new era Coogee Pavilion. You won’t be the only one ordering from the live seafood menu that includes market price mud crab and sea urchin. And bumps of caviar are delivered to your table on a dedicated cart, with accompanying frozen vodka so that you feel like you own a private jet, even if you can’t take it anywhere.

Saint Peter
Photograph: Supplied/Saint Peter

11. Saint Peter

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Paddington
  • price 2 of 4

When you sit down at the beautiful marble-topped counter that runs the length of this Paddington eatery, it’s not a simple matter of ‘what do you want to eat?’, but rather, ‘what can you not afford to miss?’. Fill your space with seafood charcuterie, followed by a perfect piece of dry-aged fish, with their famous tart for dessert.

Fich at Petersham
Photograph: Cassandra Hannagan

12. Fich at Petersham

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Petersham

Fich at Petersham is definitely nicer than your average suburban fish and chip shop. It’s split in two – on one side you’ve got a counter for ordering takeaway and perusing the ready-made salads. Over the divide is a clean, white dining room with a single giant fish on one wall and Norah Jones on the stereo, where the menu stretches from fist-sized potato scallops with tomato sauce all the way to a ceviche of the day or tender calamari strips that are scored to soak in more of the garlic and chilli oil they are bathed in.

The Morrison Bar & Oyster Room
Photograph: Supplied

13. The Morrison Bar & Oyster Room

  • Restaurants
  • The Rocks

Freshly shucked, just as nature intended, is how to eat your oysters here, because the less you do to an excellent oyster, the better. They are serious about their molluscs. Creamy Sydney rock oysters come in from all across New South Wales – Wallis Lake, Port Stephens, Lake Wapengo, Pambula, Merimbula and Womboyn River – and the big briny Pacifics they bring in from Smoky Bay, Coffin Bay and Port Douglas in South Australia, plus Little Swanport and St Helens in Tasmania.

North Bondi Fish
Photograph: Anna Kucera

14. North Bondi Fish

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi North

No Sydney visit is complete without a serve of fish and chips by the beach. If it can be a piece of flathead, armoured in a crunchy beer batter and served with tartare sauce on the side, the more the better. And for the real A-list treatment, eating it while enjoying some of the most famous beach views in the city is a very good way to go. With that said, when it comes to fish and chips, we reckon North Bondi Fish is hard to top. 

Want more seafood?

The best fish and chips in Sydney
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best fish and chips in Sydney

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood

When it comes to hot weather outdoor dining, nothing beats golden, fried chips and a piece of fish. But what makes a really excellent fish supper? It's the quality of the batter through to the cut of the chip, the seasonings and sauces – are you for ketchup, vinegar, chicken salt, tartare of straight lemon juice. There’s a lot that goes into getting it just right, so we scoured the city to put together a list of ten the best to help you net the perfect catch.

Read more
Want more excellent eats?

