On a sunny day, there are few nicer places to be than Queen Chow Manly, located right by the turquoise water at Manly Wharf. From plump prawn dumplings to steamed market fish with white soy, ginger and shallots, and kingfish sashimi with black bean, chilli and white soy, Merivale's high-end Cantonese restaurant slings an array of fresh, premium and tasty seafood. Dig in.
Located on a sparkling harbour and fringed by idyllic beaches, Sydney is a true seafood city, which makes sense. We love our fish and chips, we've got one of the biggest seafood markets in the country and everyone is going nuts for poke.
So where are the best restaurants for eating the ocean's gifts? Whether you want to dig into a fish pie at the Rover, get around a whole mud crab at Mr Wong or try fish offal at Saint Peter, these are the best seafood restaurants in Sydney.