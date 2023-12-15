JUST IN: Sydney is scoring a gorgeous new waterfront park under the ANZAC Bridge

The land has been closed to the public for more than a decade – now the NSW Government has revealed plans for a new park on the harbour

If you’ve paid a visit to Sydney Fish Market recently, you’ll have noticed that there’s change afoot. The New Sydney Fish Market (set to open in 2024) is just one element of the planned regeneration of the Blackwattle Bay area; a corner of Sydney that's been dominated by construction work for several years.

New homes, workplaces and public spaces are set to form the complete redesign of the area – with the release of the designs for the precinct’s first new park marking a significant step in Blackwattle Bay’s regeneration journey.

Bank Street Park, which will occupy a corner of the harbour that's been fenced off from the public for more than a decade, will be home to fitness stations, a multipurpose court, a playground and a new community building set to house a café and marina office.





Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government

Public art throughout the park will honour the area's connection to the ANZAC Bridge, and pay respect to First Nations servicemen and servicewomen – with Minister for Lands and Property, Steve Kamper explaining that the design of the park has involved “close collaboration with First Nations representatives, the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council, and Black Diggers”.

The one-hectare-plus stretch of green space directly connected to the harbour has been designed to facilitate leisure activities – providing easy water access for watersports such as kayaking, canoeing and paddle-boarding. The park will also play host to a further stretch of the emerging harbourside walkway which – once complete – will run for 15 kilometres from Woolloomooloo to Rozelle Bay.

Designs are currently still in progress, and you can find out more and have your say over here.