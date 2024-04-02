JUST IN: This epic light show will illuminate 1km of abandoned Sydney railway tunnels

Vivid has announced that Dark Spectrum will light up the secret tunnels beneath Wynyard for the second year running

If you’re a fan of immersive light experiences, this is the news you’ve been waiting for. Vivid Sydney has just announced the return of Dark Spectrum, the spectacular subterranean experience that takes Sydneysiders on a luminous one-kilometre immersive light trail in the abandoned tunnels under Wynyard Station.

After making its debut last year, Dark Spectrum: A New Journey will reawaken deep beneath the streets of Sydney on May 24, until June 15. State-of-the-art lighting, laser and video effects will illuminate the abandoned railway tracks, with visitors invited to take themselves on a self-guided journey. The experience is one of Vivid Sydney’s most hotly anticipated experiences – described by Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini as “wholly immersive”.





Photograph: Supplied | VIVID Sydney

Drawing on the 2024 theme of the festival, the experience is set to explore “what makes us uniquely human […] Designed to foster connections, spark imagination and showcase the multitude of ways creativity enriches our lives.”

Spread across eight themed chambers beneath Wynyard Station – each featuring a different audio-visual experience – Dark Spectrum: A New Journey will draw on the club scene of the past 30 years to awaken a sense of collective euphoria. The audio element has been curated in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, with Chair & CEO of Sony Music Australia and New Zealand Vanessa Picken describing it as “an immersive playground of light and sound [… ] An intense, vibrant 'underworld' for all to experience”.

Photograph: Supplied | VIVID Sydney

Three hundred rhythmic lasers and strobe lights, 500 hanging handmade lanterns, 250 searchlights and 700 illuminated arrows will be among the visual features forming the spectacle, which has been curated in partnership with global visual arts organisation Mandylights and English-born event production company Culture Creative.

Organisers recommend allowing a full hour for the self-guided journey, and session times will run from 12pm (except for Friday, May 24 when the event will open at 6pm) until 9.15pm from Friday, May 24 until Saturday, June 15.



Keen to nab tickets? Us too. They’re going on sale today (Wednesday, April 3). Learn more and plan your journey over here.





