JUST IN: This major Western Sydney landmark is getting a mega $309-million makeover

Back in January, a draft plan for Penrith Stadium’s $309 million upgrade was released for public review – a design that was developed following consultation with more than 3,000 fans, families and community members. Now, after months of continued public discussion and feedback, planning consent has been approved – putting the project on a clear track for construction to start early next year.



Since it officially opened in 1967, Penrith Stadium has been a beloved sportsground for the people of Western Sydney – the home ground for the NRL Premiership-winning Penrith Panthers. But with a maximum capacity of 22,500 (and seating for just 8,000), the venue has been under-serving its locale. Once the redevelopment is complete, the stadium will increase seats to 25,000, with capacity increasing by an additional 5,000 for concerts. Alongside its sports program, the huge new venue is set to host up to ten major concerts every year.

Based on feedback from Penrith locals, the hills on the north and south sides of the sports field will be developed into the new design, which the government aims will deliver “a more cohesive recreation precinct for the local Western Sydney community”.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government

With a focus on improving accessibility, the new space will see a 300 per cent increase in wheelchair accessible seating, plus more accessible toilets and a lot more female-friendly facilities to support the growth of women’s sport. Visitors can also expect to see a remodelled training field, and the addition of new multipurpose courts and landscaped event areas.

“The stadium will be purpose-built to host women’s and men’s NRL games, and will also cater for rugby union, soccer, live music and other entertainment events,” says Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government

With 500 jobs set to be created for the construction phase, and the redeveloped stadium set to support a further 650 jobs once it’s operational, the redevelopment of Penrith Stadium is set to bring a $270 boost to the local economy.

If all goes to plan, the shiny new stadium should be up and running in 2026. You can learn more over here.

