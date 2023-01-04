Kim Petras announced as surprise headliner for Sydney WorldPride closing party

Gird your coconuts – Kim Petras has been confirmed as a headliner at Sydney WorldPride’s closing concert, Rainbow Republic – and we’re ready to give her our hearts to break. The German pop sensation and songwriter will be joined on stage at the Domain by the sapphic-as-all-heck American band Muna as well as Australia’s own TikTok pop star Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne.

Petras is riding a wave of hits, including her recent Grammy nomination for global number one hit ‘Unholy’ with Sam Smith. The hot as hell pop song also saw Petras become the first publicly trans performer to reach the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, with the song also being an ARIA number one locally in Australia.

Petras has become one of music’s most buzzed-about talents, self-styling a massively dynamic career with a string of critically acclaimed singles and projects, more than a billion global streams, sold-out headline tours of North America and Europe as well as sold-out shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

Petras said: “I’m so happy to be back in Sydney supporting WorldPride! Headlining Mardi Gras was a really inspiring moment back in 2019 and it was one of my favourite Pride events ever, so I’m really excited to see my Australian fans again and take everything to a whole new level.”

Petras will be slut-popping on the Rainbow Republic stage to close out the huge festival program, which is partnering up with Sydney Mardi Gras for 17 days of LGBTQ+ celebrations. Find out more about the closing concert here.

We’re lucky, lucky girls – Petras is just the latest big name to be announced for Sydney WorldPride, with the likes of pop royalty Kylie Minogue, Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger headlining other big concerts in the massive pride festival.

Secure the bag, sis. Start submitting your annual leave days now and get your party crawl lined up with our guide to Sydney WorldPride’s biggest parties and concerts.

Ready to sparkle? Here’s our round up of all the best things to get up to at Sydney WorldPride.