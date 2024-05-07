With an idyllic location, private swimming pools and dreamy interiors, it doesn’t get much better than Beach Suites – and now your furry best friend is welcome, too

As soon as I step inside Beach Suites, located a shell’s throw from the sand at Byron Bay, I am met by two things. The first is general manager Helen Buckley, whose smile and warmth immediately make me feel at ease. The second is a scent that smells like coconut and vanilla and balmy summer days, and reminds me of an expensive popular candle – but even better. Helen tells me Beach Suites created its very own signature scent to use around the luxury waterfront accommodation, from linen sprays, to well, candles. If there’s a better way to indicate to someone they are now on holidays bar a Piña Colada, I would like to know about it. (And yes, I'd love a Piña Colada too please.)

This is one of many small things that I love about Beach Suites, which really adds up to the Big Things. Take for example that the luxury penthouses and studios (which really are bigger than most one-bedroom apartments in Sydney) are serviced daily, so your dishes are done, beds are made, and the team will fold your washing for you at no extra charge. Most come with their own private pool. In fact, the four penthouses on top all have their own rooftop pool. I am not kidding. Coffee beans are sourced locally, the gorgeous wooden furniture was created from recycled red gum rainforest trees, and the toilets use grey water to save on resources (there are tanks on site underneath the car park). There is a dedicated room specially designed for disabled guests. The interiors are chic and stylish and pay homage to Byron's surfing culture. Beach toys and umbrellas are available to all. I could keep going.

I can’t not mention the location, because really this is as good as it gets. Beach Suites is right across from the main beach, just to the right of the surf club. It’s about a minute's walk into town, and close to all the excellent places to eat and drink, so there’s no need to get in your car the whole of your holiday. For sunset, you can’t pass up killer cocktails at Horizon Byron Bay, the town’s newest rooftop bar. If you’re going for dinner, my pick would be the very excellent Bar Heather (the pork and betel leaf is a must-order).

Beach Suites Byron Bay is also completely pet friendly, so now you can bring your furry best friend with you on holiday and not worry about leaving them at home with a friend (or forking out a mortgage to leave them somewhere safe). From plush dog beds to food bowls, every detail has been thought about to make sure your dog has a fun and happy holiday, too.

Whether you’re looking for accommodation in Byron for the family, for a romantic getaway, or time with your friends and your dog, life is sweet at Beach Suites. The only down side was that I had to say goodbye.

