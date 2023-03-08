Sydney
A McDonald's cheeseburger and fries
Photograph: Breanna Schulze

Macca's could be coming back to Marrickville: But will the community allow it?

To be or not to be, that is the deep-fried question

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore
The great McDonald's debate has defined many generations. The biggest chain to rule them all has long been held as the standard of progress in the 21st century – as well as the end of a simpler way of life, with towns, cities and highways all over the world caught up in the endless tussle of allowing a 24-hour Macca's in (or not). Now, in Sydney, we are seeing it happen again. This time, the suburb in the oily crosshairs is none other than hipster paradise: Marrickville. 

Ranked by Time Out as the second coolest neighbourhood in Australia, Marrickville is a wonderfully unique suburb in Sydney’s Inner West. Full of migrant families, kids and a fair number of moustachioed, craft-beer-brewing hipsters, its local population cherish it for its diversity, homeliness and deep-seeded community spirit. All these things (pure, local, heartfelt) are arguably in direct opposition to everything that McDonald's does and stands for. As such, there’s been a bit of an uproar. 

It has been reported that McDonald's has filed for a new location on the corner of Meeks and Marrickville Road, right next to the beloved Bob Hawke Beer and Leisure Centre. At this point, only a pre-development application has been put through, a move that has subsequently triggered a load of community debate. On the We Love Marrickville Facebook page, some locals have expressed that they’re definitely behind a McDonald's landing in Marrickville, while others are adamantly against it, saying that Marrickville is a local community, and that a corporate giant has no place within it. 

There used to be a Macca's on Marrickville Road, 15 years ago, though the store eventually closed and turned into an Oporto. So far, no formal development application has been lodged by McDonald's Australia for this proposed new location, however, as seen in the Sydney Morning Herald, they have said in a statement that they are “looking forward to meeting with council to discuss further”. 

Right now, there’s still time for community pushback. Meanwhile, for all the Macca's fans in the Inner West who can't wait, there are stores at Marrickville Metro, St Peters and Stanmore. 

To be, or not to be – that is the big, deep-fried question.

Make your time in Marrickville really count with a visit to the world-famous Marrickville Pork Roll. 

