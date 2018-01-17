  • News
Mambo is hosting a pop-up tuckshop in Bondi

By ELT Posted: Wednesday January 17 2018, 12:03pm

Photograph: Nikki To

As if you weren't already planning to hit the beach on the upcoming long weekend, now you have an extra reason to make it east. Mambo, the clothing company whose outlandish designs are synonymous with an Aussie childhood in the 90s, are opening a classic tuckshop just like the one in your school playground.

They've taken over an old cafe space on the north end of Campbell Parade and they've recruited the Pinbone crew, plus Pure Pops, Paper Bird, LP's Quality Meats and Yu-Ching Lee to help design a menu that is a one-way trip down memory lane. You can expect a beef and Mambo-mite pie; a Warrigal greens and ricotta vegie roll; a finger lime bun; a macadamia and wattleseed vanilla slice; a strawberry spider ice block and a devon sandwich. 

And where Mambo comes in is on the design front, bringing in artists to decorate the walls and design the packaging for your retro snack.

The Mambo Tuckshop is at 266 Campbell Pde, Bondi Beach 2026. Thu Jan 25-Sun 28 Jan form 10am-4pm.

