The only thing sweeter than a dessert, is a dessert that raises money for a good cause. That’s exactly what you’ll find for the whole month of September at the four fine Sydney establishments operated by Mary’s Group – the masterminds behind the fast-food paradises of Mary’s Newtown and Circular Quay and the Unicorn and Lansdowne Hotels.

Throughout the first month of spring, you can help raise funds for UNICEF Australia’s Syria Crisis Appeal by tucking into a Syrian-inspired sweet: a rose and pistachio kanafeh with blood orange and burnt honey. Every plateful – a textural trip of crisp filo with rich, creamy filling, garnished with a liberal sprinkling of dried petals and crushed nuts – will send much-needed dollars to assist children impacted by the ongoing Syrian civil war.

Mary’s contribution is part of UNICEF’s Cook for Syria campaign, which is a call to action for everyone – from home cooks to restaurateurs – to transform food into funding for the Syrian relief effort. This global movement came, as many great ideas do, from a humble source, when four foodie friends in London came together to celebrate Syrian cuisine while raising money for the humanitarian crisis.

You can get your hands on Mary’s rose and pistachio kanafeh for $18 at all four of their venues until the end of the month.

