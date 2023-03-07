Cortnee Vine is on track to play in what will be one of the biggest ever women’s sporting events ever this year, the FIFA Women’s World Cup. The ninth edition will take place across ten stadiums in Australia and New Zealand this July and August, and it’s an event that Australians have proved they’re keen AF to have on home soil. The last round of tickets released for the Matilda’s first match sold out in under one hour, meaning there will be 100,000 people witnessing that match alone at Australia’s biggest stadium.

But this interest in the World Cup hasn’t exactly rubbed off on the A-League, the top-division women's soccer league in Australia, which is on right now and features many of the Matildas players going head to head.

I feel as though everyone forgets there’s a major sporting event on!

The A-League is where Cortnee’s focus is at the moment – she plays for Sydney’s team, Sydney FC. Yet, she says: “I hope support for the A-League grows leading into the World Cup, but at the moment, I feel as though everyone is forgetting that there’s a major sporting event on!”

It costs as little as $18 (and $9 for a child under 16) to watch an A-League Women’s game live in the stadium – an affordable day out. Or you can watch live and free on 10 Play from the comfort of home.

Even better: for a tenner you can nab tickets for the BIG game – the A-League Women’s Grand Final at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium on Sunday, April 30. Show the girls your support by getting around it.

Get to know one of the stars of the game – we had a quick chat with Cortnee about football and her favourite spots in Sydney, in the lead up to International Women’s Day.

How has your A-League season been going?

“Not too bad at the moment! [Sydney FC is currently top of the ladder, out of 11 teams.] Obviously there are always things to improve on and get better at, but at the moment, I'm enjoying every minute playing with Sydney FC. We have such a quality group of girls and they make football games and training so enjoyable. Teams like this don't come around very often, so I look forward to every moment I get with them.”

Have you noticed increasing interest in and support for women’s soccer (sorry, football!)?

“There's been a growing interest and support for women's football across the globe. You can see from the recent Euros competition how much people got around women's football. I'm hoping the same effect happens after the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.”

How did you get involved in this sport?

“I was an active kid growing up, I was always outside and did loads of different sports. I followed my brother into football, and I loved playing with my mates. That's how it all starts – you enjoy playing and having fun, having a laugh, winning games, and being there for each other through the losses.”

What have been your biggest challenges along the way?

“The main challenges in football are injuries, which also lead to mental battles. It doesn’t help that overcoming them is different in every situation. The only way I get through is by having the best support network around me – people who are always in my corner and backing me through everything.”

What would you say to someone who's never watched women's football to encourage them to tune in?

“Football is so entertaining – it’s high energy and full of tense action. Being a spectator at the stadium is an entertaining afternoon out, whether you’re on your own or with a group of friends.”

What would your perfect day in your hometown Sydney involve?

“Relaxing in the morning and grabbing brunch at a café (my favourite is the Grounds of the City) followed by potentially a trip to Little Bay Beach with my partner (with an umbrella and plenty of sunscreen for me of course) and reading a book, then heading to Newtown for some dinner (the restaurant options are limitless around there), then heading to the Dendy Cinema for a movie, and Kuleto’s for a drink. I also love Vino e Cucina, an Italian restaurant in Paddington.”



