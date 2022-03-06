Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Audience members at All About Women.
Photograph: Supplied/All About Women

The best ways to celebrate International Women's Day in Sydney

Check out these must-see events where you can celebrate womanhood in all its multi-faceted glory

Maxim Boon
Alannah Maher
Written by
Maxim Boon
&
Alannah Maher
Advertising

In 2022, International Women's Day takes place on Tuesday, March 8 with the theme 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'. The annual day of solidairty and activism has become a rallying point for women around the world to come together, celebrate, and innovate solutions to the ever-mutating challenges we continue to face in the modern world, including the climate crisis.

Feminism takes many forms, and each female-identifying person should feel like they can celebrate IWD in a way that truly explores their experience. To that end, we’ve selected our pick of the best ways to experience International Women's Day in Sydney.

Things to do this International Women's Day

Check out All About Women
Photograph: Sydney Opera House/Jacquie Manning

Check out All About Women

  • Things to do
  • Talks and discussions
  • Sydney

The annual lineup of a mainstream cultural festival can often act as a compass pointing towards the biggest social and political debates of the moment. Kicking off on March 12, the Opening Night Gala will feature former political staffer and fierce advocate for workplace and women’s safety Brittany Higgins along with British slam poet Joelle Taylor, writer and poet Tishani Doshi, musician Eliza Hull, storyteller Amani Haydar; and host Julia ZemiroOther speakers include sexual assault survivor Grace Tame, American writer Roxane Gay, First Nations playwright Nakkiah Lui, feminist firebrand Clementine FordSydney’s queen of burlesque Porcelain Alice, and queer storyteller and director Maeve Marsden.

Read more
Buy ticket
Start the day with yoga, chai and conversation
Photograph: Supplied/Chai Walli

Start the day with yoga, chai and conversation

Two women-led local businesses are teaming up to kick off your IWD with mindfulness and empowering discussion. Bring along your yoga mat, Wei-Yee from Yoga on Earth will start off the morning with an all-levels yoga session. Then you’ll be nourished with a soothing cup of chai and a wholesome treat from the Chai Walli bar, before the tea and spice brand’s founder, Uppma Virdi, opens the floor for an interactive discussion about what is actually means to make the choice to challenge and what we can do in our lives to achieve gender parity. This event takes place from 7-8.30am at theMungo Scott Building, next to the Summer Hill lightrail stop. Tickets are $30 and you can grab them here.

Read more
Advertising
See this play that explores the experience of an ageing actress
Photograph: Belvoir/Daniel Boud

See this play that explores the experience of an ageing actress

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Surry Hills

Film lovers will be psyched to see new life breathed into one of the greats of ‘70s cinema in Carissa Licciardello’s fresh take on this John Cassavetes drama. The 1977 movie about an ageing actress self-combusting in the out-of-town tryouts for a new Broadway show has developed a devoted cult following since its premiere. Licciardello’s reimagining casts Seven Types of Ambiguity star Leeanna Walsman as Myrtle, the role made famous by Geena Rowlands.

Read more
Buy ticket
Get some self-love with one of these Aussie sexual wellness brands
Photograph: Supplied/Figr

Get some self-love with one of these Aussie sexual wellness brands

  • Sex and dating

Mainstream sex toys still have a fairly predictable aesthetic in 2021, one which borrows heavily from the school of “hella tacky”. But now, the sex toy status quo is getting a little shake-up. Here to inject a touch of cool into the garish, pop-up window ridden online warehouses that Australians have to trawl through to make their pleasure purchases, are three trailblazing, women-run sexual wellness brands. Rosewell is all about mkaing objects of beauty and simplicity and Figr is a natural sexual lubricant created from all-Australian native extracts. Figr is latex-friendly (protection first),  pH balanced (see you never, UTIs), non-tacky (in both senses of the word) and toy-compatible. Plus, Normal makes them cute and affordable – with a dose of education on the side. 

Read more
Advertising
Celebrate the women in your life with Dr Dough Donuts
Photograph: Supplied

Celebrate the women in your life with Dr Dough Donuts

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and sweets

The women of Dr Dough Donuts want to celebrate in the sweetest way they know how. A special limited run of IWD doughnuts will be available for delivery right across Sydney the whole day and frankly, we can't think of a more delicious way to recognise the achievements of the inspiring women in our lives.

Read more
Learn about why sex workers are integral to the feminist movement
Photograph: Supplied/Sam Whiteside | Tilly Lawless

Learn about why sex workers are integral to the feminist movement

  • Sex and dating

In public discussions, sex workers have become accustomed to being talked about, not to. Especially in some feminist contexts, where assumptions about the world’s oldest profession and the women who practice it can be divisive to say the least. We spoke to writer and proudly vocal sex worker Tilly Lawless about why sex work is important to the modern feminist movement, and what the industry is like in Sydney.

 

Read more
Advertising
Meet Jean Hinchliffe, the eco activist and author leading a new generation of climate crusaders
Photograph: Supplied

Meet Jean Hinchliffe, the eco activist and author leading a new generation of climate crusaders

  • Things to do

For eco-activist and leader of Australia’s School Strike 4 Climate movement, Jean Hinchliffe, the tragedy of the bushfires that incinerated millions of hectares of bush was not unexpected, but it could be the wakeup call our political leaders needed to finally enact the change that she, and many like her, had been campaigning for. But then in 2020, another crisis of the viral variety drew the public’s gaze from the charred outback and burnt koalas. Had we missed our moment to act? Hinchliffe thinks not. While protesting in person has been all but impossible during the pandemic, she has continued to empower and inspire young activists via her new book, Lead the Way. Her how-to manual for young climate crusaders shares the tools, challenges and triumphs of her own activist journey, and as she's just 17, it’s a career in environmental justice that's just getting started.

 

Read more
Have wild night out with Germany's queen of kabarett
Photograph: Supplied/Sydney Fringe

Have wild night out with Germany's queen of kabarett

  • Theatre
  • Circuses
  • The Rocks

With her infamous troupe of bombastic Bohemians in tow, European superstar Bernie Dieter has made her long anticipated Sydney debut with a month-long spiegeltent extravaganza packed with funny, dark and debaucherous entertainment popping up on the foreshore of Circular Quay and the MCA until March 12. Make sure you arrive early to soak up the atmosphere and fuel up for the show at the pop-up bars and food trucks, before settling in for a deliciously debaucherous display of top shelf sideshow acts in a dark and dreamy setting under the big top. Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett packs a provocative mix of dangerously funny original songs and moody covers, gender-bending circus and fire-breathing side show soundtracked by a live, gin-soaked, Weimar-punk jazz haus band.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Lace up for a guided Indigenous walking tour
Photograph: Supplied

Lace up for a guided Indigenous walking tour

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours

Get out those walking shoes for a special International Women's Day edition of this walking tour in the rugged beauty of Dharawal National Park – just an hour out of the CBD. An Aboriginal Discovery Ranger will guide the way and share local natural knowledge from a Koori perspective, as well as Dreamtime stories that connect Indigenous Australians to the area. The 90-minute walk departs at 9am on Mar 8 and is designed for people of all fitness levels.

Read more
Enjoy a fun spin on feminism at '9 to 5 the Musical'
Photograph: Supplied/David Hooley

Enjoy a fun spin on feminism at '9 to 5 the Musical'

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Haymarket

 

The show follows the madcap exploits of three misfit women struggling under the chauvinistic yoke of corporate America. Emboldened by their unlikely sisterhood, the trio take their revenge not only on their sexist boss, but also on the misogyny writ large across the office culture of the ‘80s. All the beats of the film are present and accounted for – after all, the movie-turned-musical gambit is a tried and tested formula, so why mess with it? With original songs penned by Parton herself, the show is packed with toe tapping moments underpinned by a rousing story of three firece women stickin' it to the man.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
See a radical, gender-defying vision of a Shakespearian classic
Photograph: Supplied/Bell Shakespeare

See a radical, gender-defying vision of a Shakespearian classic

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Sydney

"To be or not to be. That is the question." Whether or not you’re familiar with Hamlet – Shakespeare’s longest play, and perhaps his most famous – chances are you know this particular line. It’s a testament to the ongoing impact and influence of this story – one of a family torn apart by murder and betrayal – and why it continues to be performed on stages right across the globe. Harriet Gordon-Anderson stars in the title role, and heartbreakingly portrays a man who is experiencing grief in its most complex and profound state. The supporting cast includes Lucy Bell as Gertrude, Ray Chong Nee as Claudius, Rose Riley as Ophelia and Jacob Warner as Horatio. 

 

Read more
Buy ticket
Paid content
Celebrate body positivity at Big Thick Energy
Photograph: Soy Mamacita/She's An Artist

Celebrate body positivity at Big Thick Energy

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Darlinghurst

After making an earth-quaking sell-out debut between lockdowns in 2021, Big Thick Energy is back as a four-day extravaganza curated by performance artist and “booty manipulator” Demon Derriere. Expect a life-affirming helping of body positivity and liberation through movement, creativity and community in the beautiful surrounds of Eternity Playhouse in Darlinghurst. This variety festival features 11 skills-sharing workshops, local artisan markets and three ferocious evenings of high-energy entertainment featuring burlesque, drag, vogue, slam poetry, freak show acts and live music. Big Thick Energy puts thick, curvy performance artists in the spotlight, breaking stereotypes and celebrating all bodies.

Read more
Buy ticket
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.