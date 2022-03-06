The annual lineup of a mainstream cultural festival can often act as a compass pointing towards the biggest social and political debates of the moment. Kicking off on March 12, the Opening Night Gala will feature former political staffer and fierce advocate for workplace and women’s safety Brittany Higgins along with British slam poet Joelle Taylor, writer and poet Tishani Doshi, musician Eliza Hull, storyteller Amani Haydar; and host Julia Zemiro. Other speakers include sexual assault survivor Grace Tame, American writer Roxane Gay, First Nations playwright Nakkiah Lui, feminist firebrand Clementine Ford, Sydney’s queen of burlesque Porcelain Alice, and queer storyteller and director Maeve Marsden.
In 2022, International Women's Day takes place on Tuesday, March 8 with the theme 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'. The annual day of solidairty and activism has become a rallying point for women around the world to come together, celebrate, and innovate solutions to the ever-mutating challenges we continue to face in the modern world, including the climate crisis.
Feminism takes many forms, and each female-identifying person should feel like they can celebrate IWD in a way that truly explores their experience. To that end, we’ve selected our pick of the best ways to experience International Women's Day in Sydney.