Messina is delivering boozy cocktails in Easter eggs around Australia

We can always rely on Gelato Messina to keep kicking it up a notch with its fantastical range of sweet treats – from chunky, add-on-laden gelato, to Christmas trifle, to warm, melt-in-your-mouth cookie pies.

Now, in partnership with booze delivery service Cocktail Porter, Messina has packaged up a couple of DIY cocktail kits inspired by its famous flavours for Easter.

You've got two different cocktail kits to choose from: the dulce de leche and coffee cocktail with Baileys Irish Creme, cold drip coffee and Mr Black liqueur, ready to be poured into a chocolate egg and topped with crunchy popcorn and a hefty drizzle of dulce de leche sauce. If for some reason unbeknownst to us, that doesn't tickle your fancy, try an Espresso Martini poured into a chocolate bunny. It's a blend of Ketel One Vodka, filter coffee by Seven Golds and more Mr Black.

Both of the cocktail combinations come in two different-sized packs: a mini kit is $80 for six drinks, but if you're catering for a larger audience, grab the large pack ($140) and you'll get 18 cocktails out of it.