Messina Cocktails
Photograph: Supplied/Cocktail Porter

Messina is delivering boozy cocktails in Easter eggs around Australia

Jesus is risen, and so, too, have our spirits with these chocolatey, boozy combo

By
Divya Venkataraman
We can always rely on Gelato Messina to keep kicking it up a notch with its fantastical range of sweet treats – from chunky, add-on-laden gelato, to Christmas trifle, to warm, melt-in-your-mouth cookie pies

Now, in partnership with booze delivery service Cocktail Porter, Messina has packaged up a couple of DIY cocktail kits inspired by its famous flavours for Easter.

You've got two different cocktail kits to choose from: the dulce de leche and coffee cocktail with Baileys Irish Creme, cold drip coffee and Mr Black liqueur, ready to be poured into a chocolate egg and topped with crunchy popcorn and a hefty drizzle of dulce de leche sauce. If for some reason unbeknownst to us, that doesn't tickle your fancy, try an Espresso Martini poured into a chocolate bunny. It's a blend of Ketel One Vodka, filter coffee by Seven Golds and more Mr Black.

Both of the cocktail combinations come in two different-sized packs: a mini kit is $80 for six drinks, but if you're catering for a larger audience, grab the large pack ($140) and you'll get 18 cocktails out of it.

Order online at Cocktail Porter – they deliver Australia-wide. 

