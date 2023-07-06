And they're so close to each other that they can all be captured in one pic

While it may feel like all your neighbours have jetted off and away from Sydney in favour of a European summer, it turns out that there’s a real fat pot of gold on this end of the globe, too.

TripAdvisor collected 12 months worth of data to come up with an extensive guide to the best travel attractions and experiences in the world for 2023. By data, we mean ratings and reviews left on the travel comparison site by you. Sydney shone bright when it came to the Top 10 Attractions list in the South Pacific.

Our beloved Opera House, in all of its timeless architectural glory, topped the list of best attractions in the South Pacific. While those white sails were followed closely by Sydney Harbour (the third top attraction) and Sydney Harbour bridge (in eighth place).

It isn’t hard to see why. Whether it’s a cocktail at the Opera Bar looking out over the turquoise waters on a sunny day, or a ferry trip from Circular Quay to soak in the city lights at night, Sydney Harbour and its fixtures know how to put on a show.

Our neighbours in Port Douglas claimed silver on the Best Experiences list in the South Pacific for a snorkel charter tour, and Margaret River were celebrated for their epic wine tours.

Want to know which experiences from the rest of the world got top marks? Hawaii's Grand Circle Island and Haleiwa Tour came in first place; a Thai Cooking Course in Chiang Mai came second; and the Best of Ubud Tour in Bali came third.

Check out all of TripAdvisor's most popular attractions and experiences over here.

