Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A photo of Sydney Harbour
Photograph: Ben Mack

Not one, but three Sydney icons dominated this top travel attractions list

And they're so close to each other that they can all be captured in one pic

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
Advertising

While it may feel like all your neighbours have jetted off and away from Sydney in favour of a European summer, it turns out that there’s a real fat pot of gold on this end of the globe, too. 

TripAdvisor collected 12 months worth of data to come up with an extensive guide to the best travel attractions and experiences in the world for 2023. By data, we mean ratings and reviews left on the travel comparison site by you. Sydney shone bright when it came to the Top 10 Attractions list in the South Pacific.

Our beloved Opera House, in all of its timeless architectural glory, topped the list of best attractions in the South Pacific. While those white sails were followed closely by Sydney Harbour (the third top attraction) and Sydney Harbour bridge (in eighth place).

It isn’t hard to see why. Whether it’s a cocktail at the Opera Bar looking out over the turquoise waters on a sunny day, or a ferry trip from Circular Quay to soak in the city lights at night, Sydney Harbour and its fixtures know how to put on a show. 

Our neighbours in Port Douglas claimed silver on the Best Experiences list in the South Pacific for a snorkel charter tour, and Margaret River were celebrated for their epic wine tours.

Want to know which experiences from the rest of the world got top marks? Hawaii's Grand Circle Island and Haleiwa Tour came in first place; a Thai Cooking Course in Chiang Mai came second; and the Best of Ubud Tour in Bali came third.

Check out all of TripAdvisor's most popular attractions and experiences over here.

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best Sydney tourist attractions that don't suck

These are the 27 coolest things to do in Sydney in winter

Here are 25 things to do for under $25

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.