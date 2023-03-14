The cost of living is high, but we've got your back, with these 25 fun yet cheap things to do in Sydney

Sure, Sydney’s hella exy, but if you look hard enough, you’ll find some cheap as chips things to do that won’t leave a big hole in your bank balance.

1. Climb some boulders harness free (don't worry, the padded floors promise a soft landing) at 9 Degrees in Alexandria. For less than $25 you can nab a full week of climbing. $23

2. Connect to country with an Indigenous guided walking tour at Dharawal National Park in Campbelltown on a Saturday. $15

3. Go for a dip at the heritage-listed Wylie’s Baths that sit below the Coogee coastal walkway. $6

4. Nab purr-fect coffee and meow-nificent cookies with the Catstronauts at Surry Hills’ Catmosphere Cat Café. $24 for weekday entry to the Cat Lounge

Photograph: Robert Polmear Catmosphere

5. Slurp down some super mega ramen noodles at Gumshara (pictured below) in Chinatown’s Eating World. In case you bring a mate, a bowl should be big enough serve to satisfy two people. $25



6. Get a hit of the good feels that come with volunteering, by pitching in at Pocket City Farms for their Thursday Evening Volunteering – you'll be rewarded with dinner and drinks thanks to Young Henry's and their team of community chefs at the end. $0

7. LOL all night long on Level One of the Potts Point Hotel every Tuesday night. From $20

8. See the beaches on two wheels with a Cruiser Bike from Manly Bike Tours. $22 for an hour

9. Tuck into a sweet and fluffy tower of soufflé-pancakes at the Australian outpost of the widely popular Japanese chain, Gram, in Chatswood. $19.80

Photograph: Leigh Griffiths/Supllied

10. Work up a sweat with in a group fitness class for zero dollars with Live Life, Get Active. They run yoga, boxing and cross-training classes around Sydney for free. Yep, free. $0

11. Take a picturesque tour of the elaborate Bare Island Fort, located in the La Perouse area of Kamay Botany Bay National Park. Tours are generally on Sundays at 1.30, 2.30 and 3.30pm. $15

12. Ditch your inhibitions and get groovin’ at Groove Therapy, a one-hour dance class designed to make you feel good about yourself. $22

Photograph: Rae Strum

13. Get the perfect Insta snap at Pylon beside the Sydney Harbour Bridge. $0-$19

14. Eat up at Enmore’s favourite Lebanese joint Emma’s Snack Bar, where you can fill up on Moorish Chicken, marinated in tangy spices and grilled in Lebanese bread with shaved red onion. Yum. $25

15. Practice your strokes at Surry Hills’ impressive 50-metre Prince Alfred Park Pool, as seen below (open all year round and heated). $7.20

16. Up your cultcha with twenty buck "Monday Rush" tickets at the Griffin Theatre Company, available online and over the phone every Monday from noon (for that evening's performance). First in, first served. $20

17. Dig into a hefty serve of pad si-ew with stir fried fat noodles with chicken, egg and Chinese kale in a dark soy sauce at Chat Thai. $21

18. Ever wanted to learn how to rollerskate backwards? You can get an aerobic workout on four wheels at RollerFit. $25

19. Or if ice is more your speed, head over to the Macquarie Ice Rink where the last hour of the day is discounted skating. $25

20. Put on your Grand Designs cap and stickybeak at the incredible ’50s-era Rose Seidler House in Wahroonga (below). $12

21. Grab some mates and pig out at Flying Tong Chicken & Beer, one of Sydney's best spots for Korean Fried Chicken. $22-$25

22. Explore Manly’s beaches with Manly Kayak Centre where you can hire a kayak or a stand-up paddleboard. $25 an hour per person

23. Find fun for the kids and kids-at-heart at the Powerhouse Museum. Free entry

24. Are you game to be a comedian's first-time audience? The Amateur Open Mic Night at the Laugh Inn (Newtown Hotel) will only set you back $5.

25. Surrender to the rhythm of the hip-swinging beats at Latin Dance Australia. $20 for a 7-day trial

