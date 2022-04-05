Say it ain't so! After six and a half years, Enmore's finest (and most aesthetically pleasing) restaurant, Stanbuli will close its doors. In a heartfelt post, chef, owner, and absolute delight, Ibrahim Kasif took to the restaurant's Instagram page to share the sad news.

"I put my heart and soul into this place, and to represent my cultural heritage was truly an honour." states Kasif. Explaining that the timing felt right, while profusely thanking the unsung heroes of hospo, Kasif also paid special thanks and shoutouts to kitchen hands and restaurant managers, staff past and present and of course, the diners who flocked and praised Stanbuli from day one.

The menu championed traditional Turkish flavours and dishes, like the trademark rice-stuffed mussels, and spiced skewers of meat slow-roasted over lovingly-tended coals, with an aroma alluring enough to make one salivate a block away.

To the glee of Enmore locals, the Marie-Louise Hair Salon's kitschy purple and pink facade remained intact despite massive renovations within all those years ago, and was a true testament to the ethos of the Porteno Group that partnered with Kasif to bring Stanbuli to life. Among their umbrella are Sydney favourites Bodega 1904, the Continental Deli, and LP's Quality Meats. The mix of beauty, historical respect, delicious food and incredible service has always been and remains the markers of this truly excellent restaurant.

The final service will be on Saturday, April 30 so jump online and grab a spot if you can. It'll be well worth it.

It's time to get out there and support Sydney restaurants. Here are the 57 best in town.