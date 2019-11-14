First, the bad news: LP’s Quality Meats will be calling time on Saturday, February 1, 2020. The good news? It will be re-opening later that month as a purpose-built meat processing plant.

Former Tetsuya’s and Mary’s chef Luke Powell opened his eponymous Chippendale carnivore haunt in 2014, earning rave reviews (and Time Out’s Best Casual Dining Restaurant award in 2015) for housemade cold cuts, trays of smoked and roasted meats, and that heart-stopping pudding chômeur dessert soaked in maple syrup.

In the time since, his smoked goods and smallgoods have become fixtures in restaurants all over the city. You know, the ones that come with the epic curried scrambled eggs at A1 Canteen (one of our picks for the best breakfasts in Sydney); the lush kangaroo mortadella you can’t get enough of at Continental Deli; and, of course, the pepperoni on the pizza at his other restaurant, Bella Brutta (Time Out’s Best New Restaurant for 2019).

Clearly, demand is high – which is the reason behind the major change. The gargantuan Tennesse-built Southern Pride smoker will take pride of place in the centre of the new facility, which will eventually reopen with space for up to 50 punters and play host to curing and sausage-making classes, collaborative dinners and private functions.

Wholesale will be the primary focus, but they’ll be opening the roller door to the public on Saturdays and Sundays so that your weekend barbecue and picnic needs are covered. Amen.

In need of picnic suggestions? Here’s our list of Sydney’s best picnic spots.