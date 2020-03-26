One of the city’s best restaurants is hosting a bake sale this weekend

Operating within the framework of takeaway and home delivery isn’t easy at the best of times, but restaurants across town are having to find clever ways to adapt to the new restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Many casual eateries are accustomed to managing these offerings, whereas fine-diners are being forced to think outside the square.

This weekend, Sixpenny is taking the nice-and-simple approach by hosting a good old-fashioned bake sale. On Saturday, March 28, the intimate Stanmore restaurant will open as the ‘Sixpenny General Store’ from 9am till noon, offering cookies, cakes and slices of all shapes and sizes, along with hot cross buns and the insanely delicious house-baked sourdough bread and mascarpone butter. If you’re keen for something savoury before moving on to sweets, the team will be frying up bacon-and-egg rolls too, and you’ll be able to take home a bottle of wine from the exquisite cellar for later.

They’re being responsible and taking government guidelines incredibly seriously, so a maximum of four people will be allowed inside the restaurant at a time, with 1.5m distancing maintained in the queue. While you’re there, ask about ordering a hamper stocked with fresh produce from the restaurant’s suppliers – this week’s batch has already sold out, but they’ll be replenishing the supply next week.

Assuming all goes well (and why wouldn’t it when one of the country’s most decorated chefs, Dan Puskas, is in charge?), they’re hoping to open the general store again on Sunday, March 29, too. Check the restaurant’s Instagram account and stay tuned for more details.

The Sixpenny General Store, 83 Percival Rd, Stanmore 2048. 02 9572 6666. sixpenny.com.au. Sat 9am-noon.

Need to top-up the pantry with some more essentials? Head to one of Sydney's best delis.