If the mark of a good fruit and veg shop is just-picked freshness, then the surest sign of an excellent deli is almost the opposite. These places are all about preserving, salting, brining, pickling, fermenting, curing and drying some of nature’s most interesting offerings, and celebrating the world’s most complex and compelling flavours. That means funky blue cheeses, slices of fatty porchetta, briny green olives, bobbing blobs of burrata, rich oils and astringent vinegars, along with everything else you never knew you needed.

Delis preserve more than just food – they’re cultural snapshots, community hubs and flag bearers for age-old traditions. They’re also just darn good places to pop in for a look around, for grabbing a bargain continental sandwich, or to assemble a winning snack platter. With picnics taking over as the new summer festival, you're going to want your snack game to be on point and made-to-travel deli goods are front and centre of Sydney's food/park scene.

We've rounded up some of the town's absolute best delicatessens for your snacking pleasure.

