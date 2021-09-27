1. Lucchitti Delicatessen and Liquor Store
It's hardly a secret that Leichhardt is the home of all things Italian and the good folks at Lucchitti Delicatessen and Liquor Store on Norton Street is no exception. The sprawling market might not look like much at first glance, but you'd be doing yourself a disservice to overlook this uncut gem.
The family run deli is home to a truly awesome selection of cured meats, olives, Italian cheeses and pickled things in jars and has a massive wine selection, all of which is imported by the family themselves. If you're in the area and after an exceptional sandwich, paper thin slices of mortadella with a little bit of cheese and butter on a crunchy ciabatta roll is a winner every time.