While most Aussies associate ANZAC Day with the public holiday in April, its roots lie all the way in Gallipoli, Turkey, where the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps touched down in 1918 for service in World War 1. The day is a time for remembrance, commemorating the sacrifices of our veterans, and what better way to honour them than with a beautiful dawn service in the darkness of the day’s wee hours. While the main service occurs in the CBD’s Martin Place, here are the details – including spots all around Sydney to get in on the action.
Martin Place Dawn Service
This is the main ANZAC Day event in Sydney spanning the whole morning. You can read more about it in our article here.
Where? Martin Place Cenotaph
When? Dawn service at 4.20am, march at 9.30am, commemoration ceremony at 12.30pm
Find out more info here.
Coogee/Clovelly Dawn Service
Watch the sunrise over the horizon as you commemorate our fallen soldiers in Sydney’s east.
Where? Goldstein Reserve, Coogee
When? Dawn service at 5am
Find out more here.
Narrabeen Dawn Service
Spend the morning commemorating with veterans of the Narrabeen community before they join the Taxi Cavalcade of ex-army Land Rovers to the Sydney Anzac Day March in Martin Place.
Where? RSL LifeCare ANZAC Village, Narrabeen
When? 6am
Find out more here.
Bondi Junction/Waverly Main Service
No march will take place this year, but respects can be paid at Waverly Park followed by refreshments at East Leagues Club.
Where? Waverly Park Cenotaph
When? Main service at 8am
Find out more here.
Drummoyne Dawn Service
This dawn service in Sydney’s Inner West is followed by a sausage sizzle – there’s nothing like a true blue sausage sanga.
Where? Drummoyne Cenotaph
When? Dawn service at 5.30am
Find out more here.
Five Dock Dawn Service
The NSW Police Band will lead the march from Club Five Dock RSL to the Five Dock Park War Memorial.
Where? Club Five Dock RSL
When? Dawn service at 10.30am, main service at 11am
Find out more here.
Kogarah March
Kogarah’s march will head down Bellevue Street, English Street, and end up at the Kogarah Cenotaph where they’ll do a commemoration and laying of wreaths.
Where? Bellevue St, Kogarah
When? March at 7.15am, main service at 7.45am
Find out more here.
Miranda Dawn Service
After Miranda’s march and dawn service, you can purchase tickets for brekky at Diggers Miranda RSL.
Where? Corner of Kingsway and Wandella Road, Miranda
When? Dawn service at 5.30am, march at 5.15am
Find out more info here.
Petersham Dawn Service
This dawn service commemorates our soldiers in partnership with the Petersham RSL.
Where? Petersham Town Hall
When? Dawn Service at 6am
Find out more info here.
Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.