Rise at the crack of dawn to commemorate Aussie veterans from far and wide

While most Aussies associate ANZAC Day with the public holiday in April, its roots lie all the way in Gallipoli, Turkey, where the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps touched down in 1918 for service in World War 1. The day is a time for remembrance, commemorating the sacrifices of our veterans, and what better way to honour them than with a beautiful dawn service in the darkness of the day’s wee hours. While the main service occurs in the CBD’s Martin Place, here are the details – including spots all around Sydney to get in on the action.

Martin Place Dawn Service

This is the main ANZAC Day event in Sydney spanning the whole morning. You can read more about it in our article here.

Where? Martin Place Cenotaph

When? Dawn service at 4.20am, march at 9.30am, commemoration ceremony at 12.30pm

Find out more info here.

Coogee/Clovelly Dawn Service

Watch the sunrise over the horizon as you commemorate our fallen soldiers in Sydney’s east.

Where? Goldstein Reserve, Coogee

When? Dawn service at 5am

Find out more here.

Narrabeen Dawn Service

Spend the morning commemorating with veterans of the Narrabeen community before they join the Taxi Cavalcade of ex-army Land Rovers to the Sydney Anzac Day March in Martin Place.

Where? RSL LifeCare ANZAC Village, Narrabeen

When? 6am

Find out more here.

Bondi Junction/Waverly Main Service

No march will take place this year, but respects can be paid at Waverly Park followed by refreshments at East Leagues Club.

Where? Waverly Park Cenotaph

When? Main service at 8am

Find out more here.

Drummoyne Dawn Service

This dawn service in Sydney’s Inner West is followed by a sausage sizzle – there’s nothing like a true blue sausage sanga.

Where? Drummoyne Cenotaph

When? Dawn service at 5.30am

Find out more here.

Five Dock Dawn Service

The NSW Police Band will lead the march from Club Five Dock RSL to the Five Dock Park War Memorial.

Where? Club Five Dock RSL

When? Dawn service at 10.30am, main service at 11am

Find out more here.

Kogarah March

Kogarah’s march will head down Bellevue Street, English Street, and end up at the Kogarah Cenotaph where they’ll do a commemoration and laying of wreaths.

Where? Bellevue St, Kogarah

When? March at 7.15am, main service at 7.45am

Find out more here.

Miranda Dawn Service

After Miranda’s march and dawn service, you can purchase tickets for brekky at Diggers Miranda RSL.

Where? Corner of Kingsway and Wandella Road, Miranda

When? Dawn service at 5.30am, march at 5.15am

Find out more info here.

Petersham Dawn Service

This dawn service commemorates our soldiers in partnership with the Petersham RSL.

Where? Petersham Town Hall

When? Dawn Service at 6am

Find out more info here.

