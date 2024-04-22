Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
People in attendance at the ANZAC Dawn Service held at Martin Pl
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Here's our guide to ANZAC Day Dawn Services and marches in Sydney

Rise at the crack of dawn to commemorate Aussie veterans from far and wide

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
Advertising

While most Aussies associate ANZAC Day with the public holiday in April, its roots lie all the way in Gallipoli, Turkey, where the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps touched down in 1918 for service in World War 1. The day is a time for remembrance, commemorating the sacrifices of our veterans, and what better way to honour them than with a beautiful dawn service in the darkness of the day’s wee hours. While the main service occurs in the CBD’s Martin Place, here are the details – including spots all around Sydney to get in on the action. 

Martin Place Dawn Service 

This is the main ANZAC Day event in Sydney spanning the whole morning. You can read more about it in our article here

Where? Martin Place Cenotaph

When? Dawn service at 4.20am, march at 9.30am, commemoration ceremony at 12.30pm

Find out more info here.

Coogee/Clovelly Dawn Service

Watch the sunrise over the horizon as you commemorate our fallen soldiers in Sydney’s east.

Where? Goldstein Reserve, Coogee

When? Dawn service at 5am

Find out more here

Narrabeen Dawn Service

Spend the morning commemorating with veterans of the Narrabeen community before they join the Taxi Cavalcade of ex-army Land Rovers to the Sydney Anzac Day March in Martin Place.

Where? RSL LifeCare ANZAC Village, Narrabeen 

When? 6am

Find out more here.

Bondi Junction/Waverly Main Service

No march will take place this year, but respects can be paid at Waverly Park followed by refreshments at East Leagues Club.

Where? Waverly Park Cenotaph 

When? Main service at 8am

Find out more here

Drummoyne Dawn Service 

This dawn service in Sydney’s Inner West is followed by a sausage sizzle – there’s nothing like a true blue sausage sanga. 

Where? Drummoyne Cenotaph

When? Dawn service at 5.30am

Find out more here.

Five Dock Dawn Service 

The NSW Police Band will lead the march from Club Five Dock RSL to the Five Dock Park War Memorial.

Where? Club Five Dock RSL

When? Dawn service at 10.30am, main service at 11am

Find out more here.

Kogarah March 

Kogarah’s march will head down Bellevue Street, English Street, and end up at the Kogarah Cenotaph where they’ll do a commemoration and laying of wreaths. 

Where? Bellevue St, Kogarah

When? March at 7.15am, main service at 7.45am

Find out more here.

Miranda Dawn Service

After Miranda’s march and dawn service, you can purchase tickets for brekky at Diggers Miranda RSL.

Where? Corner of Kingsway and Wandella Road, Miranda

When? Dawn service at 5.30am, march at 5.15am

Find out more info here

Petersham Dawn Service

This dawn service commemorates our soldiers in partnership with the Petersham RSL.

Where? Petersham Town Hall

When? Dawn Service at 6am

Find out more info here

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox. 

Finished up with the morning's proceedings? Hit up Sydney's bars for a round (or a few) of two-up.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.