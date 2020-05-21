OzHarvest launches a new meal delivery service helmed by Australia's top chefs

One of the silver linings of lockdown? Otherwise innocuous, even indulgent habits – say, ordering in dinner – have been elevated to selfless acts of charity which prop up the very fabric of our local communities. Ordering in dinner with Harvest Bites takes it one step further.

With its new initiative, food relief charity OzHarvest is partnering with famed Sydney chefs from Quay, Bennelong and Firedoor to deliver you high-end restaurant meals for a good cause. It's really simple – just get your order in by 2pm on Thursday each week with your menu selection and it'll get delivered to your door on Monday in select Sydney suburbs.

Next week, Firedoor's connoisseur-of-all-things-smoky Lennox Hastie will be creating a menu of smoked ham hock in a hearty vegetable and barley broth, with a pear and almond cake with smoked mascarpone for dessert. Drool. Order by Thursday, May 28 for delivery the following Monday on May 1. The week after, Quay's Peter Gilmore will be packaging up his restaurant's famed pork and veal lasagne, with an indulgent tiramisu to finish. Get your orders in by June 4. To wrap up the run, Rob Cockerill from Bennelong will be serving up a coq au vin with potato puree and a raspberry Swiss roll for a sweet finish – and you know the drill, orders must be in by June 11, and you can choose between a meal for two ($48) or four ($90). All orders come with an option to add on a hunk or two of PiOik bread, too.



Ditch the haphazard Monday night stir-fries and order at Harvest Bites for top chef creations for a cause.

