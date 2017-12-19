Parramatta is getting a fried chicken and sneaker shop

It's never been a better time to live out west, because 2017 was the year that Parramatta levelled-up. We now have high-end business dining covered at Husk and Vine, and elegant cocktail work at Uncle Kurt's, and now a little piece of Surry Hills is headed west with the opening of a second venue for Butter, the fried chicken and sneaker freaker shop that's also fond of a glass of Champagne.

The Parramatta venue is following a refined design brief in a concrete jungle grey scale that's very industrial chic. In the kitchen Julian Cincotta will rattling the pans, sending their famous fried chicken sandwiches over the pass. A new addition to the menu will be the Butter 3000 sandwich – crunchy fried thigh fillet, smoked pastrami, pickled daikon and kabayaki sauce on a steamed milk bun.

They've gone for a two-tiered approach with their second venue, so on the bottom floor it's snack city, but upstairs is where they're keeping the rare sneakers and clothing. They're stocking apparel from Wood Wood, Daily Paper and Carrots by Anwar and fresh Yeezys.

Butter Parramatta opens Fri Dec 22 at 11am. Shop 3, 45 Macquarie St, Parramatta 2150.

