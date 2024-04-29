Back in December, the NSW Government confirmed that – after years of deliberation – Sydney Metro West will be going ahead. The 24-kilometre line – running from Sydney CBD to Westmead – is part of the city-wide Metro project, which aims to make Sydney a more well-connected and accessible city. Offering Sydney’s Western Suburbs a more efficient line into the city – with services set to run from Western Sydney into the CBD every four minutes – Sydney Metro West is a crucial part of the project, and today, plans have been revealed for two major towers in Sydney CBD that will form a cornerstone of the Sydney Metro West development.

The new world-class commercial and retail precinct will be formed by two towers, and will be directly connected to the Sydney Metro West. Comprising a 58-storey building above Hunter Street Station East (between O’Connell Street and Bligh Street) and a 51-storey building above Hunter Street Station West (on the corner of George Street and Hunter Street), the development will support additional jobs and economic growth in Sydney CBD, with a direct link to the thousands of homes set to be built along the Sydney Metro West line.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government

The decision by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure to approve the plans confirms that Hunter Street Station – which is currently under development – will become one of Sydney CBD’s major transport hubs.



Exact details for what Hunter Street Commercial Tower East and Hunter Street Commercial Tower West will look like are still to be confirmed, as final plans for the area are subject to ongoing engagement with industry and key stakeholders, set to continue throughout 2024. So far though, we know that the sky-high towers above Hunter Street Station will house a wide variety of businesses, retail outlets and eateries.

“Making sure we have enriching public spaces in our cities is an important stage in the planning process. Both stations and buildings will help revitalise Sydney’s CBD and its transformation into a 24-hour economic centre,” Planning & Public Spaces Minister Paul Scully has explained.

You can learn more about the development over here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Right on track: Sydney’s Rail Repair plan is running ahead of schedule.