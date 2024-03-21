These Sydney train stations are scoring major upgrades thanks to a huge $800 million project

Based on their poor air quality, Sydney’s train stations certainly aren’t the healthiest place to spend your time. But thanks to a new $800.7 million Safe Accessible Transport Plan from Transport for NSW, they should start to get a lot easier to navigate. The recently announced plan will focus on upgrading seven of our city’s train stations – making them safer and more accessible.

Thanks to the construction of the Metro system, travelling around the city is set to get a whole lot more efficient. But to make train travel more accessible for people with limited mobility, Transport for NSW needs to up its game, with upgrades needed in order for the government to meet its election commitment to accelerate accessibility upgrades at stations across NSW. Transport for NSW is already working on improving train access through the use of mechanical ramps and gap fillers, but more major upgrades are required at some of the city’s least accessible stations.



The seven stations set to be upgraded are Moss Vale, Lewisham, Griffith, Bardwell Park, Chester Hill, Queanbeyan and the 136-year-old Macquarie Fields Station – which to date has never been fully accessible (with the City-bound platform currently only accessible via stairs).

More than 10,000 passengers travel through Macquarie Fields Station station every week, and the addition of a lift to the station will be a welcome relief for the community who have been campaigning for lifts for more than eight years. The over-60 population of the area is estimated at 2,000, and a lift will make accessing public transport far easier for elderly members of the community, as well as young families with prams, and other people with limited mobility.

“We know the community has been advocating for these improvements for a long time and they will soon have the opportunity to have their say on this much-needed project,” explains Transport Minister, Jo Haylen.

Drawing on consultation with the community, the upgrades will also include a new footbridge, accessible toilet, accessible parking spaces and drop-off zones, improved pedestrian access, plus improved lighting and CCTV. Targeted stakeholder engagement is set to continue over the next few months, and the community will be able to continue to submit their thoughts on the draft concept for the next few months. Additional upgrades to improve safety and accessibility will also be made to Moss Vale, Lewisham, Griffith, Bardwell Park, Chester Hill and Queanbeyan stations.

Major construction is due to begin in late 2024, and Transport for NSW have warned there will be “some disruption during the construction phase”, but have confirmed the disruption will be “short-term pain for long-term gain."



Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.