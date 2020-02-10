Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Quay has launched a (cheaper) new lunch menu
News / Restaurants

Quay has launched a (cheaper) new lunch menu

By Matty Hirsch Posted: Monday February 10 2020, 11:28am

Food at Quay
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The holiday season is finally behind us, your bank account has started to bounce back, and that means you’re probably ready to splurge on a splashy meal. Well, you’re in luck, because Quay – the 2019 Time Out Food Award winner for Sydney’s Best Fine Dining Restaurant – has launched a new four-course lunch menu. 

They’re calling it “the Quay to Lunch”, and it’s an abridged version of the restaurant’s six- or ten-course signature offering. The action begins with a dish that’s made waves since the harbourside fine diner emerged from a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2018: a bowl of hand-harvested clams, scallops and octopus dressed in aged vinegar, virgin soy and seaweed.

From there, you’ll move on to a steamed mud-crab custard and a dish that chef Peter Gilmore designed especially for this menu: a fillet of Murray cod on a bed of shaved squid with oyster cream and coastal greens. And Moo, the restaurant’s eyebrow-raising dessert that explores textures of Jersey milk (and one of the best things Time Out editors ate in 2019), will no doubt make for a memorable finish.

The new lunch offering is available Friday through Sunday, and while dinner at Quay sets you back at least $240 (or $295 if you opt for the baller ten-course menu), “the Quay to Lunch” menu costs $160. It’s the perfect excuse for a first-time visit, and if you’ve already been, it’s another reason to sit back, relax and soak in those show-stopping bridge and Opera House views before summer comes to a close. 

For more information, or to make a reservation, click here.

Keen to dine fine without burning a hole in your wallet? Check out our list of cheap hacks at fancy Sydney restaurants.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Matty Hirsch 47 Posts

Matty Hirsch is the Acting Food and Drink Editor at Time Out Sydney as of June 2019.

He reviews bars, cafés and restaurants, and covers news and events relating to all things food and drink. A restaurant manager by trade, Matty moved to Sydney in 2010 from his hometown of New York City, and he ran the floor at a number of venues before moving to Italy in 2016 to pursue a post-graduate degree in food studies at the University of Gastronomic Sciences. Now back Down Under, he contributes to a number of food and travel publications, lives in Redfern and seldom turns down a glass of red wine. 

Reach him at matthew.hirsch@timeout.com or connect with him on Instagram at @il_vagabondo