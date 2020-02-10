Quay has launched a (cheaper) new lunch menu

The holiday season is finally behind us, your bank account has started to bounce back, and that means you’re probably ready to splurge on a splashy meal. Well, you’re in luck, because Quay – the 2019 Time Out Food Award winner for Sydney’s Best Fine Dining Restaurant – has launched a new four-course lunch menu.

They’re calling it “the Quay to Lunch”, and it’s an abridged version of the restaurant’s six- or ten-course signature offering. The action begins with a dish that’s made waves since the harbourside fine diner emerged from a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2018: a bowl of hand-harvested clams, scallops and octopus dressed in aged vinegar, virgin soy and seaweed.



From there, you’ll move on to a steamed mud-crab custard and a dish that chef Peter Gilmore designed especially for this menu: a fillet of Murray cod on a bed of shaved squid with oyster cream and coastal greens. And Moo, the restaurant’s eyebrow-raising dessert that explores textures of Jersey milk (and one of the best things Time Out editors ate in 2019), will no doubt make for a memorable finish.



The new lunch offering is available Friday through Sunday, and while dinner at Quay sets you back at least $240 (or $295 if you opt for the baller ten-course menu), “the Quay to Lunch” menu costs $160. It’s the perfect excuse for a first-time visit, and if you’ve already been, it’s another reason to sit back, relax and soak in those show-stopping bridge and Opera House views before summer comes to a close.



