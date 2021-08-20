Restaurants and gyms for vaccinated people only: NSW’s ‘freedom plan’ leaked

People in NSW can expect bars, restaurants and gyms to reopen for fully vaccinated patrons only once 70 per cent of eligible adults in the state are double jabbed, according to a report in the Australian. With current rates of vaccination, that crucial benchmark should be achievable by mid- to late October. The leaked details of NSW’s so-called “freedom plan”, which are yet to be announced by the state government, are similar to provisional plans revealed by the Sydney Morning Herald on August 3, which suggested hospitality venues and gyms could welcome back patrons once 50 per cent of eligible adults were inoculated.

There has been confusion in recent weeks about what levels of vaccination are required to allow lockdown rules to ease in NSW. The premier, Gladys Berejiklian, has cited a 50 per cent target – around 600,000 more doses in arms, for a total of 6 million – as being a watershed moment for the state’s gruelling lockdown, promising citizens of the state certain undisclosed freedoms once this target was reached. However, many of Australia’s top health experts, including the federal chief medical officer Paul Kelly and NSW chief medical officer Kerry Chant, have said that opening up at 50 per cent is unsafe. NSW health minister Brad Hazzard told an inquiry panel investigating the potential mishandling of Greater Sydney’s lockdown that the premier had cited the 50 per cent target to offer the people of her state “some measure of hope”.

While the premier still maintains that the state’s health officials are looking into what freedoms could be considered at 50 per cent coverage, the 70 per cent target is the official benchmark for lifting lockdown measures established by the Doherty Institute, the government’s epidemiological modellers who have heavily influenced the federal government’s four-phase plan for exiting the pandemic. According to the leaked “freedom plan” details, non-vaccinated patrons could be allowed to access hospitality and entertainment venues once 80 per cent of adults are double jabbed, however, many businesses may choose to enforce a “no jab, no dine” policy, barring unvaccinated patrons even after this vaccination target is met. Some of Australia’s most notable hospitality leaders launched the Put a Jab on the Menu campaign on August 19, appealing to the nation’s food lovers to embrace vaccination so the hospitality sector could reopen safely.

As of the date of publication of this article, just under 30 per cent of eligible adults in NSW have been fully vaccinated, and nearly 60 per cent have had one dose of vaccine. From August 30, everyone in Australia aged over the age of 16 will be eligible to be vaccinated, which could significantly accelerate Australia's vaccination uptake. The official announcement of the NSW freedom plan is reportedly due to take place next week.

