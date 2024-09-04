Back in February, plans were revealed for a brand new city to be built connected to the new Western Sydney (Nancy Bird Walton) Airport. The huge new CBD – the first major city to be built in Australia in more than 100 years – is set to feature more than 10,000 new homes and more than 36 hectares of public open space, including a huge NYC-style central park. Today, more details on what we can expect at Bradfield City Centre have been released, as the masterplan has been given the tick of approval.

Developed by the Bradfield Development Authority (formerly the Western Parkland City Authority), the Bradfield City Centre Masterplan includes more than 2 million square metres of mixed-use floor space (read: shops, cafés, etc), plus plans for 10,000 new homes – at least ten per cent of which will be affordable housing. With a focus on sustainable development, the city will be designed to be more walkable than Sydney’s existing city, spread across a 114-hectare mixed-use city centre and connected to the surrounding suburbs via a new stretch of Sydney Metro.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government

According to the plan, the new city is going to be a very green one, with 80 per cent of rooftops to feature gardens or bio-solar systems, and green open spaces integrated into the design. As well as the two-hectare Central Park, Bradfield City Centre is set to house a stunning outdoor swimming pool naturally integrated into Moore Gully, plus a major events space on Thompsons Creek for concerts and community events.

Now that the Masterplan has been approved, the city will begin to come to life on the doorstep of Sydney’s new international airport, which is due to open in late 2026. And although the airport itself is due to be up and running soon, work on the adjoining city will take a while – with the area set to provide 20,000 jobs over the next few years.

As well as its sustainability initiatives, the Masterplan for Bradfield City Centre focuses on culture, creativity and innovation, with Bradfield Development Authority CEO Ken Morrison describing the group's aims to create "a vibrant, 24/7 global city, driving advancements in industry… a central gathering place for arts, culture and entertainment, for Western Sydney’s diverse communities to enjoy and benefit from.”

Intrigued? You can view the Masterplan over here.





