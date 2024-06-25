Sydney's Blackwattle Bay is getting a glow-up – with a new development set to welcome 300 new homes

In news that could reshape Sydney’s waterfront, the planned regeneration of the Blackwattle Bay area has reached a major milestone – with the government now accepting expressions of interest from development partners keen to help develop a 3.6-hectare property on the corner of the harbour. The piece of government-owned land has historically been home to Sydney Fish Market, but as part of the regeneration of the Blackwattle Bay area, the market is moving to a shiny new space along the waterfront, and its former home is up for grabs. The plot of land is projected to house around 300 new homes, but exactly who will be responsible for transforming the site is yet to be confirmed.



In line with the government’s mission to resolve Sydney’s housing crisis, controls have been set to ensure that the land will primarily be used to increase residential housing in the area. Previous controls which mandated 50 per cent commercial and 50 per cent residential land use have been updated, with the new site now required to comprise 70 per cent residential and just 30 per cent commercial use spaces. According to draft plans, the site could be home to approximately 300 homes.

Photograph: Supplied | NSW Government

The decision to partner with a private developer on the regeneration of the area was made by the NSW Government in order to better fund the development and other housing projects across the state. The revenue from the partnership will be directed towards the state’s recently announced affordable housing initiatives, which aim to deliver 30,000 homes across Greater Sydney and beyond – so it’s a partnership that won’t just impact its immediate vicinity.

The redevelopment of the former Sydney Fish Market site will round out the plans for the ten-hectare Blackwattle Bay precinct, which are set to include a gorgeous new waterfront park, a 20-30 metre wide foreshore promenade, and cycleways and walkways connecting to the future Pyrmont Metro Station – which will be part of the Sydney Metro West line.

Expressions of interest for developers to deliver the project will close on August 19. You can learn more over here.

