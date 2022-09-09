The deal's on for the first 100 people to turn up after 11.30am on September 10

Fried chicken fans, listen up. On Saturday, September 10 you could snag yourself a totally free (that’s right: free) box of perfectly crispy fried American-style chicken. We know. This is all very dreamy.

This action will all be going down at the newly-opened Ruby’s Fried Chicken in Concord, where to celebrate their debut on the Sydney chicken scene, the lil’ joint will be giving away 100 free ‘off the menu’ boxes of their spiciest chicken to the first 100 customers that rock up from 11.30am until they’re all sold out. Gasp!

The chicken box in question comes with a selection of juicy (and yet, so crispy) wings and tenders, as well as slaw, pickles, and Ruby’s special sauce. They have warned however that this whole situation is heavy on the spice, so if chilli ain’t your thing, perhaps stay away.

Ruby’s Fried Chicken comes to us from the folks behind Mister Gee Burgers, and is open from 11.30am to 9.30pm on Saturdays, meaning that you have a bit of time throughout the day to try to score yourself said golden box.

That being said – we reckon this deal probably won’t be around for long, so maybe think about flying over Concord way as quick as your lil’ wings will carry you.

Want more of the good stuff? Check out our list of where to snag yourself the best fried chicken in Sydney.