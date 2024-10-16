Grammy Award-winning electronic group Rüfüs Du Sol has come a long way since forming in Sydney more than a decade ago. Over the years, the trio has experimented with almost every sound texture imaginable, amassing a huge global following along the way. From the light and ethereal Atlas (2013), the house-inflected and synth-y Bloom (2016), the darker and more melodic Solace (2018) and the hypnotic and trancey Surrender (2021), it's easy to see how the group's diverse influences have propelled them from Australia to the world stage.

Now, Rüfüs Du Sol is returning Down Under to celebrate the release of their fifth studio album Inhale / Exhale, with several immersive shows planned across Australia in 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets for Sydney shows.

When is Rüfus Du Sol playing in Sydney?

Rüfus Du Sol is playing in their home town, at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, on November 20, 2025.

Where else is Rüfus Du Sol playing on their Australia 2025 tour?

Rüfus Du Sol is sharing the love with five concerts across the group's homeland, including:

Perth’s RAC Arena on November 7

Adelaide Entertainment Centre on November 11

Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on November 13

Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on November 20

Brisbane Entertainment Centre on November 25

When do Rüfus Du Sol Sydney tickets go on sale?

The battle for tickets officially begins at 10am local time on Thursday, October 24 via this link.

Is there a Rüfus Du Sol Sydney presale?

Isn’t there always? Mastercard cardholders will have access to a special Aussie presale, kicking off at 10am local time on Tuesday, October 22.

How much are tickets to Rüfus Du Sol’s Sydney show?

Ticket prices are still under wraps, but we’ll update this page as more details become available. General admission tickets for Rüfus Du Sol’s 2021 concert were $136, so we anticipate they'll be above the $150 mark this time around.

Who is the support act for Rüfus Du Sol in Sydney?

British singer-songwriter, producer and DJ, SG Lewis will bring the funk and electronic beats to town as the support act for all five Australian shows.

