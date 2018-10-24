Sculpture by the Sea 2018 in pictures

By Ben NeutzePosted: Wednesday October 24 2018, 12:11pm
Sculpture by the Sea is back for its 22nd year, drawing hordes of snap-happy crowds to Bondi, ready to Instagram the bejesus out of the coastline. This year's iteration is made up of 107 sculptures from 21 countries.
One of this year's major initiatives is a series of works from the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, including the sculpture by Mu Buyan pictured above, taking pride of place on the headland off Marks Park.
Here are some of our favourite sculptures which you can see until November 4 along the two kilometre walk from Bondi to Tamarama.