Sculpture by the Sea 2018 in pictures

Sculpture by the Sea is back for its 22nd year, drawing hordes of snap-happy crowds to Bondi, ready to Instagram the bejesus out of the coastline. This year's iteration is made up of 107 sculptures from 21 countries.

One of this year's major initiatives is a series of works from the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing, including the sculpture by Mu Buyan pictured above, taking pride of place on the headland off Marks Park.

Here are some of our favourite sculptures which you can see until November 4 along the two kilometre walk from Bondi to Tamarama.

Deborah Halpern, 'The Face'. Photograph: Daniel Boud

Britt Mikkelsen, 'Lair'. Photograph: Daniel Boud.

Itamar Freed, 'Whispering to Venus'. Photograph: Daniel Boud

Wei Wang, 'Walking'. Photograph: Daniel Boud.

Mu Boyan, 'Bank'. Photograph: Daniel Boud.

Hugh McLachlan, 'Narcissus Shouting, Echo Shouting'. Photograph: Daniel Boud.

Sandra Pitkin, 'Wave Within'. Photograph: Daniel Boud.

April Pine, 'Shifting Horizons'. Photograph: Daniel Boud.

Goldberg Aberline Studio (GAS), 'Microcosm'. Photograph: Daniel Boud.

Lubomir Mikle, 'F.E.H.' Photograph: Daniel Boud.

Kevin Draper 'Configuration'. Photograph: Daniel Boud.

Jiang Jie, 'The Butterfly Dream'. Photograph: Daniel Boud.

Cool Shit, 'Damien Hirst Looking for Sharks'. Photograph: Daniel Boud.

Viktor Freso 'Niemand'. Photograph: Daniel Boud.

Gillie and Marc Schattner, 'Come Out, Come Out, Wherever You Are'. Photograph: Daniel Boud.

Yu Fan, 'Wrapped Horse'. Photograph: Daniel Boud.

Alessandra Rossi, 'Cairn (marker #1, #2, #3)'. Photograph: Daniel Boud.

