Sculpture by the Sea 2019 in pictures

By Ben NeutzePosted: Friday October 25 2019, 12:26pm
By now you've probably heard that this could be the last year that Sculpture by the Sea is at the Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk. A scuffle with the local council over a new accessibility path in Marks Park has seen the Sculpture by the Sea organisation threaten to leave the site.
If they follow through on that threat, at least they'll have gone out with a bang. This 23rd iteration of the exhibition features 110 artworks scattered along the walk, including pieces by Sculpture by the Sea veterans and a bunch of newcomers. It runs until November 10.
Here's a taste of what hordes of snap-happy Sydney-siders will be discovering over the next few weeks.
Ben Neutze has been Time Out Australia's National Arts and Culture Editor since 2017.
He's an expert in all things musical theatre and Australian theatre, and writes about performing and visual arts, while wrangling Time Out Australia's devoted team of theatre critics and arts journalists. Ben has been writing about the arts in Australia for nine years and is a passionate arts commentator. He's also a panel member for the Sydney Theatre Awards.