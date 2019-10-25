Sculpture by the Sea 2019 in pictures

By now you've probably heard that this could be the last year that Sculpture by the Sea is at the Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk. A scuffle with the local council over a new accessibility path in Marks Park has seen the Sculpture by the Sea organisation threaten to leave the site.

If they follow through on that threat, at least they'll have gone out with a bang. This 23rd iteration of the exhibition features 110 artworks scattered along the walk, including pieces by Sculpture by the Sea veterans and a bunch of newcomers. It runs until November 10.

Here's a taste of what hordes of snap-happy Sydney-siders will be discovering over the next few weeks.

Photograph: Daniel Boud

Cave Urban, 'Transience', Photograph: Daniel Boud

Karl Meyer, 'Life Support', Photograph: Daniel Boud

Janine McAullay Bott, 'Vintage Bush Truck', Photograph: Daniel Boud

Pooza Kataria, 'One Home', Photograph: Daniel Boud

Sue Corbet, 'Precious Moments', Photograph: Daniel Boud

Evi Savvaidi, 'Sky is the Limit', and David Ball, 'Celest', Photograph: Daniel Boud

Egor Zigura, 'Kore that Awakening', 'Colossus Awakens', Photograph: Daniel Boud

Osamu Ohnishi and Masako Ohnishi, 'Kuma Room', Photograph: Daniel Boud

Simon Hodgson, 'The Poetry of Logical Ideas', Photograph: Daniel Boud

Joel Adler, 'Viewfinder', Photograph: Daniel Boud

David Černý, 'Pinktank Wrecked', Photograph: Daniel Boud

Lukáš Rittstein and Barbora Slapetova, 'Bird of Paradise', Photograph: Daniel Boud

