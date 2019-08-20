Seven reasons to go to the Time Out Food Awards 2019

The Time Out Food Awards are racing up fast and will take place at Bopp and Tone on Monday September 9. The cream of Sydney’s restaurant industry will be in attendance, vying for honours in nine categories. Has your favourite restaurant, café or chef been nominated? Find out here.

The awards are one of Time Out’s favourite annual events, and the general public are invited along. A few tickets are still available, and here are seven reasons why you should snap them up.

1 To see if your taste aligns with Time Out critics.

Time Out restaurant reviewers have visited all the nominee restaurants and cafés to make their expert judgements in eight categories. The top award, Restaurant of the Year, has five restaurants nominated: Lankan Filling Station, Momofuku Seiobo, Saint Peter, Totti’s and Quay. Who will win, and do you think they deserve it?

2 To party with top chefs.

Five amazing chefs have been nominated for the Chef of the Year award. They are O Tama Carey from Lankan Filling Station; Paul Carmichael from Momofuku Seiobo; Peter Gilmore from Quay; Trisha Greentree from 10 William Street; and Brent Savage from Bentley Restaurant and Bar. Who is going to win? Will they cry? (Probably not, they’re chefs, they’re tough.) They and many of their esteemed colleagues will be there on the night, enjoying a rare night off, and we have to admit we’re gonna be a little starstruck.

3 To find out Sydney’s most popular unique dish.

This year’s People’s Choice Award, voted on by readers on the Time Out website, zeroes in on unique Sydney dishes worth celebrating. In partnership with Google, we selected five truly one-of-a-kind dishes from all across town that no food fan will want to miss. Vote on your favourite by August 30, and you could win tickets to the awards plus vouchers to dine at five great Sydney restaurants.

4 To enjoy great value food and drinks.

Your $55+BF ticket includes all the canapés you can eat plus bottomless drinks. Expect kingfish betel leaves, roast duck rice paper rolls, antipasti, charcuterie and banh mi; there are also tasty vegetarian options such as wombok and black fungus spring rolls. Drinks will include Bisleri Sparkling and Still Water, refreshing ales from Gage Roads, Tar & Roses wine, and spirits.

5 A MasterChef star is hosting.

Khanh Ong was the breakout star of MasterChef 2018. Some even say he should have won... Khanh will be master of ceremonies at the awards, bringing that TV charisma to announcing the nominees and the winners – and also telling you where the loos are (equally important to know).

6 To celebrate a food legend.

Each year Time Out gives a surprise honorary award to a great Sydney food person or restaurant – the Legend Award. Past winners have included Golden Century, Spice I Am, Brent Savage and Nick Hildebrandt, Sean Moran and Sam Christie. Who will join our Hall of Fame in 2019? Be there on the night and you’ll be the first to know.

7 To hit the dance floor.

Once the awards are given out, it’ll be time to party. DJ Ali from Silent Sounds will be bringing the beats.

A few tickets are still available – be quick to get yours.

