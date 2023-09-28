Shrek's real-life swamp is now on Airbnb – and you can book a fairytale stay

Kick your hooves and feet up at this real-life version of Shrek’s home in the Scottish Highlands

In a place Far, Far Away lies a murky, damp swamp – and it turns out that it's a pretty idyllic place to stay. After all, it is enveloped in nature and sheltered from the bustling crowds and intense pace of reality.

Well, get this: soon you’ll be able to actually stay in a faithfully recreated version of Shrek’s swamp. You’ll be able to wallow in filth and shout ‘get out of my swamp’ to your heart’s content, as a real-life version of Shrek’s home is now available on Airbnb.

To celebrate Halloween, Airbnb is giving ogre enthusiasts the exclusive chance to stay in a swamp up in the Scottish Highlands from October 27-29. The package (which is, by the way, completely free) includes an on-site concierge who will show you around and arrange your meals.

The toilet and shower facilities are a short walk away from the main house, but we reckon we can put up with that for the rare opportunity to walk in Shrek and Donkey’s footsteps. Here are a few pics of the place.

Photograph: Alix McIntosh

Photograph: Alix McIntosh

Photograph: Alix McIntosh

Pretty cool, eh? According to Airbnb, guests ‘can kick their hooves and feet up with a delicious parfait (everybody loves a parfait!), swap stories around the fire and enjoy a stack of Donkey’s famous freshly made waffles in the morning – without the torches and pitchforks!’.

If you want to immerse yourself in Shrek’s world, you can request to book the swamp here from October 13 at 6pm BST. Note that this offer isn’t a competition, so travel to and from the accommodation won’t be covered.

